March 15, 2018 (JUBA/KAMPALA) - South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) have denied allegations that they are recruiting Ugandan youth into their ranks.

South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

Ugandan media had reported on Tuesday that security operatives have arrested a preacher in the northern district of Lira for allegedly conscripting Ugandan youth into the South Sudanese rebel movement that is fighting to topple the government of President Salva Kiir.

Lam Gabriel, SPLA-IO deputy military spokesperson, said in a statement issued on Wednesday that the rebel group does not enroll foreign fighters into its ranks.

Lam said the suspect identified as Pastor Jorom Opio is not in the SPLA-IO ranks or files, adding that the group value Uganda’s role in hosting South Sudanese refugees and for supporting the latest peace efforts aimed at ending the ongoing civil war.

“SPLA-IO does not recruit foreigners nor does it operate abroad. The South Sudanese, who joined the SPLA-IO do so voluntarily to bring about reforms to South Sudan. This requires personal sacrifice,” Gabriel said.

South Sudan has been embroiled in more than four years of conflict that has taken a devastating toll on the people, creating one of the fastest growing refugee crisis in the world.

A peace deal signed in August 2015 between the rival leaders under UN pressure led to the establishment of a transitional unity government in April, but was shattered by renewed fighting in July 2016.

(ST)