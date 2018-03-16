 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 16 March 2018

Al-Mahdi reiterates calls for inclusive dialogue in Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 15, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sadiq al-Mahdi, the leader of the National Umma Party has reiterated his call for an inclusive dialogue with the regime of President Omer al-Bashir based on the African Union-mediated roadmap agreement.

JPEG - 20.4 kb
Sadiq al-Mahdi speaks to France 24 on 15 March 2018 (ST photo)

Al-Mahdi made his call from Paris where he participates in a meeting for the opposition Sudan Call alliance to take a joint position over a proposal by the African Union to review a roadmap agreement for peace and reforms they signed with the government in 2016.

In an interview with France 24 Arabic Service on Thursday, the opposition leader voiced his support for an inclusive political dialogue even if some opposition groups believe that "it is useless" to dialogue with the government of President al-Bashir.

"We believe that this dialogue should fulfil certain requirements that lead to a regime change similar to what happened in South Africa, " said al-Mahdi.

"This dialogue also should be inclusive and paves the way for freedoms and human rights," he added.

Al-Mahdi said if the government engages a serious dialogue, such a move would convince the recalcitrant opposition forces to join the process.

The roadmap agreement provides to hold talks between the armed groups and the government to discuss issues related to Darfur and Sudan’s Two Areas. Following what the government would restore freedoms and release political detainees for a national dialogue process.

However, the government held the dialogue process without the opposition groups in October 2016 after the failure to reach an agreement in August 2016.

Now, the opposition can only join the constitutional process which should prepare for 2020 general elections, the government says.

Al-Mahdi said the African Union and the international community have a to show their support for an inclusive process and press the government to implement the confidence-building conditions and to create conducive conditions for the inclusive dialogue.

The Sudan Call forces are expected to conclude their meeting on Saturday, as they are discussing the structures of their umbrella and the composition of a leadership council.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Applying to the Arab League as the observer is recommendable but wrong time 2018-03-13 11:21:42 By Gatdiet Peter On 5 March 2018, a report from the Egyptian official news agency, MENA has flooded the media and captured a sharp attention of wider South Sudanese people that the Republic of (...)

Africa and UK Brexit 2018-03-10 22:34:34 By Ambassador Dhano Obongo Brexit is the media usage for Britain exiting the European Union (EU). After four decades of membership, last year England voted to quit the EU. Trade impacts will (...)

Kiir’s Policy for Dinka Dissidents: Eliminating dispute by killing 2018-03-06 06:13:57 By Wol Deng Atak With a Dinka man serving as president of South Sudan, a country marred by ethnic targeted killing, it easily passes unnoticed that Kiir regime targets Dinka nationals opposed to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.