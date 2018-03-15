UNAMID calls convince Darfur rebels to sign Doha document

March 15, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The head of Darfur peacekeeping operation and joint chief mediator Thursday called to convince the armed groups to sign a framework agreement reached in 2011 and to put pressure on those who refuse to negotiate with the government.

Jeremiah Nyamane Kingsley Mamabolo (UN Photo)

Jeremiah Mamabolo briefed the Security Council via video link from El Fasher, on the Secretary-General’s latest report covering the 16 December 2017 to 15 February 2018 period, during which the mission launched phase II of its reconfiguration.

Speaking about the need to sign a lasting peace agreement after the end of violence in the region, Mambolo said the Security Council members have to use bilateral channels to encourage the exiled leaders of the armed groups who are part of the peace process to sign the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD).

The Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and Sudan Liberation movement - Minni Minnawi say the framework agreement, which is signed in July 2011 in Doha, does not fulfil the requirements of lasting peace in Darfur and demand to open it for negotiations.

The government rejects their demand and proposes the armed groups negotiate on the basis on the DDPD a supplemental document dealing with what they see missing in the initial document.

The chief mediator further called on the 15 member body to "use leverage" with Abdel Wahid al-Nur to join the peace process.

The latter refuses to negotiate before the government repatriate the displaced persons and refugees to their areas of origin.

The opposition groups are meeting nowadays in France to prepare a response to the African Union mediation which has proposed to review a roadmap for peace in Sudan they signed with Khartoum in 2016.

Also, the African Union Peace and Security Council on 20 February 2018, gave the mediation three months to report about Darfur peace process and pointed to the "lack of commitment" from the armed movements to make peace real.

The Council was also briefed about the activities of the independent experts by Joanna Wronecka (Poland), the head Security Council Committee for compliance with a U.N. arms embargo and other Darfur sanctions.

she said the committee said the independent experts should continue to monitor the presence and activities of Darfuri rebel groups in Libya and South Sudan.

Also, the committee agreed to organize when necessary, joint meetings with other Committees on Darfuri rebel groups.

But Sudanese ambassador to the United Nations Omer Dahab Fadl Mohamed suggested reducing the members of the experts stressing the body by itself should conclude its work and ultimately lift the sanctions.

(ST)