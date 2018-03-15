Nuer community call for boycott of national dialogue in Addis Ababa

March 14, 2018 (ADDIS ABABA) - Members of the national dialogue’s subcommittee for refugees are in Addis Ababa for consultative meetings with communities there, but leaders of the Nuer community called for a boycott of the event.

National dialogue co-chair Angelo Beda (AFP file photo)

In December 2016, South Sudan President Salva Kiir initiated a national dialogue initiative to end a civil war, which has displaced millions of people.

Kiir said the national dialogue will be bottom-top approach to address local grievances and political issues in the country. But the opposition rejected the call.

Ajak Kuol, a member of the national dialogue said the dialogue committee team arrived in Addis Ababa and the meetings commenced at Capital Hotel on Thursday.

However, the Nuer community chairman in Ethiopia, Gabriel Chieng Tot has called on the South Sudanese communities in Ethiopia to boycott the dialogue meetings.

"All South Sudanese living in Addis Ababa and particularly the Nuer community must boycott all forms of negotiations with The National Dialogue steering committee led by so-called Deng Dau Deng, currently in Ethiopia will not be allowed to meet the community members and other South Sudanese living in the country,” he said.

Tot, in a statement, urged Nuer members who reside and live in Ethiopia to distance themselves and avoid contact with South Sudanese officials on the dialogue body.

The community members accused the government of "continuously killing the Nuer".

“Government failed and refused the root cause of the conflicts to be addressed during the High-level revitalization process. It has failed to cease hostilities, it’s still attacking, displacing the members of the Nuer community in the Greater Upper Nile,” added the statement.

The groups have also rejected President Salva Kiir’s position as patron of the national dialogue committee, arguing he is "not fit" to implement the peace accord.

Tot says the Nuer and Dinka should be allowed to have an open dialogue, but rejected initiative led by politicians who use of for their personal gains.

“All the South Sudanese communities and particularly the Nuer who are living in Addis Ababa are advised not to attend the Saturday meetings.We would also like to extend the same message to those members who are still suffering in refugee camps in Western Gambella not to attend the Saturday rally,” he stressed.

President Kiir officially launched the national dialogue initiative in May last year.

The national dialogue initiative is seen as a forum and process through which the people South Sudan shall gather to redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, redefine citizenship and belonging, as well as restructure the state for national inclusion.

