UN urged to boost civilians’ protection efforts in South Sudan

March 14, 2018 (JUBA) - The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) must boost efforts to protect civilians against the senseless violence that has plagued the country for over four years and publicly report on the human rights situation, Amnesty International said.

Chinese peacekeepers of UNMISS, patrol outside the premises of the UN Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Juba on October 4, 2016. (Albert Gonzalez Farran/AFP Photo)

The UN mission in South Sudan plays a crucial role in providing much-needed civilian protection, and timely public reporting on the human rights situation in the country.

“With the continuing conflict and associated human rights violations in South Sudan, the possibility of civilians returning to their homes or being resettled remains remote. The Protection of Civilians (POC) sites are truly life-saving for hundreds of thousands of people in desperate need of protection,” said Joan Nyanyuki, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes.

“With its work in the country set to be extended, UNMISS must continue to guarantee that the civilian protection sites remain a safe haven amid the ongoing violence," she added.

Amnesty International, in its statement, also called on the UN mission in the country to continue extending their protection to civilians in other areas outside the capital affected by fighting, and where humanitarian assistance is desperately needed.

The UN mission must also improve its ability to protect South Sudanese civilians from sexual violence crimes both within and outside civilian protection sites, it said.

In February 2018, a UN police unit charged with providing security for a civilian protection site in Wau, South Sudan, was accused of engaging in transactional sex with women under their protection.

UNMISS recalled the 46-person unit and launched investigations into their conduct.

“UNMISS must take decisive action on all human rights violations within its own ranks and hold peacekeepers accountable following these accusations of sexual exploitation and abuse,” Nyanyuki further said.

UNMISS was originally established in 2011 with an initial mandate to help create the conditions for development in the newly-independent Republic of South Sudan.

In March 2014, however, the mission’s focus was shifted away from its peace and state-building functions to protecting civilians, facilitating humanitarian assistance and monitoring and reporting on the human rights situation in the country.

Since the beginning of the conflict in South Sudan in mid-December 2013, civilians in the young nation have been subjected to untold suffering. Both government and opposition forces have used denial of food as a weapon of war, imposing restrictions on civilian access to food, and as a result contributing to severe food insecurity.

(ST)