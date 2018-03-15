Australia wants to deposit $7 billion in Sudan central bank: minister

March 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A Sudanese minister Wednesday said Australia has offered to deposit seven billion dollars in the Sudan central bank and to dedicate four others in the mining industry.
Minerals Minister Hashim Ali Salim told reporters following a meeting with President Omer al-Bashir that they received an offer of 11 billion from Australia which has shown its interest to invest in gold industry in Sudan, the second gold producer in Africa.
He said the offer provides to support the dollar-hungry Bank of Sudan with seven billion to relieve the acute shortage of hard currency in the east African country.
He added that other four billion will be invested in the mining industry.
During a visit to Khartoum in November 2017, the Australian non-resident Ambassador to Sudan and Egypt Neil Hawkins discussed with Minister Salim investment in gold industry after the lift of U.S. sanctions on Sudan.
He disclosed that five of the largest Australian mining firms want to work in Sudan.
On Tuesday, the official news agency SUNA said that the central bank received a deposit of some 1.4 billion U.S. dollars from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
However, it appeared that SUNA confused a statement by the UAE government retrieving the hard currency that it deposited in the Bank of Sudan during the past year 2017.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Applying to the Arab League as the observer is recommendable but wrong time 2018-03-13 11:21:42 By Gatdiet Peter On 5 March 2018, a report from the Egyptian official news agency, MENA has flooded the media and captured a sharp attention of wider South Sudanese people that the Republic of (...)
Africa and UK Brexit 2018-03-10 22:34:34 By Ambassador Dhano Obongo Brexit is the media usage for Britain exiting the European Union (EU). After four decades of membership, last year England voted to quit the EU. Trade impacts will (...)
Kiir’s Policy for Dinka Dissidents: Eliminating dispute by killing 2018-03-06 06:13:57 By Wol Deng Atak With a Dinka man serving as president of South Sudan, a country marred by ethnic targeted killing, it easily passes unnoticed that Kiir regime targets Dinka nationals opposed to (...)
MORE