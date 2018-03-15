Sudan to demobilize 6500 former combatants in 2018

March 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan Disarmament, Demobilization and. Reintegration Commission (SDDRC) Wednesday said it plans to demobilize 6500 ex-combatants from the various former rebel groups in the country.
SDDRC Commissioner further said the demobilization exercises will continue until 2020 and projects to demobilize and integrate over 40,000 combatants.
Salah Eltayeb Awad met on Wednesday with a delegation from the Central Darfur Legislative Council and briefed them about the implementation of the ongoing exercise in their state.
The combatants mainly belong to the groups signatory to the 2006 Darfur Peace Agreement and the 2011 Doha Document for Peace in Darfur.
Awad told the Central Darfur lawmakers that the exercise is implemented in partnership with UNAMID, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Food Programme (WFP).
He vowed to continue their collaboration with the state parliament in the areas of good governance.
The commissioner further said that the SDDRC is currently implementing a number of reintegration and demobilization projects in several states, including three in the Blue Nile state, four projects in South Kordofan state, and numerous projects in the White Nile state.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Applying to the Arab League as the observer is recommendable but wrong time 2018-03-13 11:21:42 By Gatdiet Peter On 5 March 2018, a report from the Egyptian official news agency, MENA has flooded the media and captured a sharp attention of wider South Sudanese people that the Republic of (...)
Africa and UK Brexit 2018-03-10 22:34:34 By Ambassador Dhano Obongo Brexit is the media usage for Britain exiting the European Union (EU). After four decades of membership, last year England voted to quit the EU. Trade impacts will (...)
Kiir’s Policy for Dinka Dissidents: Eliminating dispute by killing 2018-03-06 06:13:57 By Wol Deng Atak With a Dinka man serving as president of South Sudan, a country marred by ethnic targeted killing, it easily passes unnoticed that Kiir regime targets Dinka nationals opposed to (...)
MORE