 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 13 March 2018

SRF-Minnawi says keen to have SPLM-N al-Hilu in Sudanese opposition Umbrella

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Leaders of SRF Minnawi meet with National Umma Party leader Sadiq al-Mahdi and his deputy Mariam al-Mahdi in Paris on 12 March 2018 (ST Photo)
March 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) - Minnawi Monday said they are resolved to achieve the unity of the opposition forces and reiterated its commitment to an agreement reached with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu (SPLM-N al-Hilu).

The Sudan Call groups are set to meet Tuesday in Paris without the participation of the SPLM-N al-Hilu which refuses to recognize the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar.

In a statement released from Paris after the arrival of delegations representing the various factions of the opposition umbrella, the SRF-Minnawi reiterated its commitment to an agreement with the al-Hilu group to reunite all the opposition forces within the Sudan Call.

The absence of al-Hilu group from the meeting "does not mean the resolution of the representation of the SPLM-N in the Sudan Call and does not mean to overcome them," said Mohamed Zakaria Farjallah, the spokesperson of the SRF-Minnawi.

Last February, the SRF-Minnawi and SPLM-N al-Hilu agreed in a meeting held in Addis Ababa on the sidelines of peace talks mediated by the African Union team to coordinate together their positions within the framework of a two-track political process with the government to end the conflicts in Darfur and the Two-Areas.

The agreement comes as a result of the split of the SPLM-N into two factions and after a decision by the mediation to pick al-Hilu’s group as the interlocutor of the Sudanese government in the talks on security arrangements in the Two Area.

The SPLM-N Agar disputes the choice of the mediation particularly in the Blue Nile State, but the SRF-Minnawi says they need to coordinate with a partner in the peace process because of its holistic approach.

Farajallah further said they also discussed the SRF statues and provisions related to the expansion of the Front in order to strengthen and unity of opposition work.

However, he didn’t say if they prepare to integrate al-Hilu group in their Front.

Also, the SRF Minnawi held a meeting with the leader of the National Umma Party (NUP) Sadiq al-Mandi who arrived from Cairo Monday.

For its part, the SRF led by Malik Agar said in a separate statement they met with the British French Special Envoys for Sudan and discussed with them a number of issues particularly the human rights violations and continued detention of the opposition leaders inside the country.

"The meetings of Sudan Call forces are taking place in a positive and constructive atmosphere aimed at strengthening the opposition’s action and the unity of the forces of change inside and outside the Sudan Call," said the statement.

"What unites the opposition is more than what divides it," said the statement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Africa and UK Brexit 2018-03-10 22:34:34 By Ambassador Dhano Obongo Brexit is the media usage for Britain exiting the European Union (EU). After four decades of membership, last year England voted to quit the EU. Trade impacts will (...)

Kiir’s Policy for Dinka Dissidents: Eliminating dispute by killing 2018-03-06 06:13:57 By Wol Deng Atak With a Dinka man serving as president of South Sudan, a country marred by ethnic targeted killing, it easily passes unnoticed that Kiir regime targets Dinka nationals opposed to (...)

This is what we should do to the people of South Sudan 2018-03-04 23:07:13 Subject: some achievements underscored during my tenure in the office as a constitutional post-holder from 2010 to2018 By Tong Akec Aleu I would like to honestly shade light on some of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.