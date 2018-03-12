Sudanese-Chadian joint political committee to meet soon

March 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Ministry on Monday said arrangements are underway to hold the meeting of the joint Sudanese-Chadian political committee during the coming period.

Sudan’s State Foreign Minister Atta al-Mannan Bakhit told the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) the meeting would be held soon but he didn’t specify a particular date.

“The Foreign Ministry is drafting a number of Memorandum of Understanding in the fields of transportation, agriculture, education and health which would be signed during the meeting of the joint committee,” he said

He pointed out that the construction of the highway which connects West Darfur State capital, El-Geniena to the Chadian city of Adri is about to be completed.

The minister further stressed relations between Khartoum and N’djamena has witnessed remarkable improvement in all fields, saying the resumption of border trade would boost links between Sudan’s border states and Chad.

He expected that a Sudanese trade centre would be inaugurated soon in the Chadian capital, revealing a significant increase in the number of air flights between the two countries recently.

In January 2010, Sudan and Chad signed a normalization agreement ending a long history of mutual hostility in which both sides provided support to each other’s insurgents.

A joint border force has been deployed along the joint border in 2010 in line with a deal to stop support to rebel groups and cross-border attacks.

(ST)