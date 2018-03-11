 
 
 
Sunday 11 March 2018

S. Sudan should allow UN-backed radio operate, says CPJ

March 10, 2018 (NAIROBI) - South Sudanese authorities should allow the United Nations-backed station Radio Miraya to continue broadcasting, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said on Friday.

Committee to Protect Journalists logo

South Sudan’s media regulatory body ordered Radio Miraya to suspend operations because the station had allegedly not acquired a broadcasting license, which, it said, is a mandatory requirement.

"South Sudanese authorities must ensure Radio Miraya is permitted to operate unhindered," said CPJ’s deputy executive director, Robert Mahoney.

"Journalists in South Sudan are too often faced with bureaucratic red tape or other tactics of government intimidation, which are incompatible with efforts to create conditions for sustaining peace,” he added.

In late October 2017, South Sudan’s media regulator also suspended the Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS), but the suspension was only lifted after it applied for its operating license, CPJ said.

Over the years, CPJ said it has documented persistent government efforts to restrict journalists’ ability to operate freely in South Sudan.

Reporters without Borders ranked South Sudan 145th out of 180 in its 2017 World Press Freedom Index.

(ST)

  • 11 March 09:41, by Eastern

    The former SPLA goons now masquerading as government in the Juba regime better up their game. Here is another classic example of signing an agreement and reneging on the same...Please let regime lawyers help them interpret the SOFA, the Status of Force Agreement the regime signed with UNMISS.

    • 11 March 10:08, by Kush Natives

      The law of the land wouldn’t allowed you to operate without a legal procedures, abide by the South Sudan laws or quit confusing us here. South Sudan is not a home for U.N. Geneva is. You can’t even spit on the streets in the Western countries, you can simply be jail and charged for that, leave alone having a radio station that supports Isis.

      • 11 March 10:43, by Eastern

        Ya Kus,

        Is it the reason the so-called ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs is STUFFED with more than 90% dinka schooled in Islamic Laws posing around in South Sudan as MOULANAS...? Do they know the meaning of Moulana?

Comment on this article



