 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 11 March 2018

South Sudan denies applying for Arab League membership

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 10, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan has not officially submitted an application to join the Arab League, but requested to be an observer member, Mawien Makol, the foreign affairs ministry’s spokesperson has clarified.

JPEG - 14.7 kb
South Sudan’s foreign affairs spokesperson, Mawien Makol (Photo: Citizen News)

The Egyptian Middle East news agency (MENA) earlier reported that South Sudan has formally applied to join the League of Arab state.

"The application will be presented to the Arab League Council at the level of foreign ministers in its 149th session at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League (in Cairo) on Wednesday," MENA reported, while quoting unnamed diplomatic source.

But Makol said the war-torn nation has not officially submitted application to the bloc

“We have not applied to join the Arab League and what we requested for was to be an observer member,” he told Eye Radio Saturday.

The League of Arab States or the Arab League is a voluntary association of countries whose peoples are mainly Arabic speaking or where Arabic is an official language.

Its aims are to strengthen ties among member states, coordinate their policies and direct them towards a common good. The bloc presently has 22 members, including Palestine, which the League regards as an independent state.

The highest body of the league is the Council, composed of representatives of member states, usually foreign ministers, their representatives or permanent delegates. The Council meets twice a year, in March and September, and may convene a special session at the request of two members.

The idea of the Arab League was mooted in 1942 by the British, who reportedly wanted to rally Arab countries against the Axis powers. However, the league did not take off until March 1945, just before end of World War II.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 March 09:24, by Games

    This confuse group so call JCE need to chosen among Eastern Africa, Israel and Arab League. You can’t be friends to all these groups since they operated differently.

    repondre message

    • 11 March 09:43, by Eastern

      Israel has already told Kiir in Juba that some of his actions/utterances are CONFUSED!

      repondre message

      • 11 March 09:56, by Kush Natives

        Eastern,
        South Sudan interest first, what’s the connection between Israel and South Sudan? We’re not against Israeli state in the first place, so why would Israel run after South Sudan, looking for our position? As long we’re beating terrorists organizations called IO that sponsored by Khartoum, then we’re totally fine. Find the difference topic.

        repondre message

        • 11 March 10:39, by Eastern

          Ya Kus Junub,

          CONNECTIONS? Do you need a new meaning to that word, you dry pussy?

          repondre message

  • 11 March 09:50, by Kush Natives

    Games,
    You guys always have a great needs to read and understand the article carefully before jumping into dirty conclusion. Now, it appeared that, no application submitted to the AL,exactly as we told you earlier this week, that such drama was a cooked political propaganda. But, we can join any clubs we want, regardless noises around by rebels and their evils.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Africa and UK Brexit 2018-03-10 22:34:34 By Ambassador Dhano Obongo Brexit is the media usage for Britain exiting the European Union (EU). After four decades of membership, last year England voted to quit the EU. Trade impacts will (...)

Kiir’s Policy for Dinka Dissidents: Eliminating dispute by killing 2018-03-06 06:13:57 By Wol Deng Atak With a Dinka man serving as president of South Sudan, a country marred by ethnic targeted killing, it easily passes unnoticed that Kiir regime targets Dinka nationals opposed to (...)

This is what we should do to the people of South Sudan 2018-03-04 23:07:13 Subject: some achievements underscored during my tenure in the office as a constitutional post-holder from 2010 to2018 By Tong Akec Aleu I would like to honestly shade light on some of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.