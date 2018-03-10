Russia to supply Sudan with floating nuclear power plant: minister

March 10, 2018 (KHARTOUM) Sudan’s Minister of Water Resources and Electricity Muataz Musa said Russia has agreed to supply Sudan with a small- capacity floating nuclear plant to produce electricity.

Last December, The Russian State Corporation for Atomic Energy (Rosatom) said it signed an agreement to build the first nuclear power plant to produce electricity in Sudan.

Speaking on a talk show broadcasted by the state-run Radio Omdurman Saturday, Musa said his ministry has put the necessary measures to ensure a stable supply of electricity during the summer.

He added his ministry is also working to complete the technical studies to build Sudan’s nuclear power plant within eight years under the supervision and follow-up of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In November 2017, Musa said the construction of the nuclear plant will take a year and a half after the signing of the contract, pointing the project is part of a government plan to generate more than 5000 megawatts by 2020.

Since several years, Sudan announced it had plans to build a four-reactor nuclear power plant to fill the gap in power generation by 2030.

