 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 10 March 2018

Sudan renews commitment to provide national identity cards for Ngok Dinka

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 9, 2018 (KHARTOUM) The Sudanese committee for the administration of Abyei area has expressed commitment to enable the Ngok Dinka to acquire the Sudanese national identity cards.

JPEG - 30.2 kb
Abyei residents chant “Bye Bye, Bashir”, referring to Sudanese president Omer Hassan al-Bashir, after the result of an unofficial vote was announced in the disputed border region on 31 October 2013 (Photo: AP/Mackenzie Knowles-Coursin)

Ownership of Abyei, an oil-producing region contested by Sudan and South Sudan, remained contentious even after the world’s youngest nation split from Sudan in 2011. Khartoum and Juba failed to agree on who can participate on in a vote to determine the future of the region.

In February 2017, President Omer al-Bashir underscored that Abyei is a Sudanese territory, instructing national authorities to provide its residents with full administrative services including issuance of identity cards and passports.

The semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) Thursday quoted the executive director of the committee Saloma Yahia Musa as saying they seek to meet the needs of the poor households in Abyei and ensure their eligibility to receive social security.

He pointed out to his committee’s reconstruction efforts in Abyei, saying they provide monthly cash support of 200 Sudanese pounds for every household.

Saloma stressed his committee is committed to enabling the Ngok Dinka to receive the national identity cards according to the instructions of the Sudanese presidency.

There is no joint administration between Sudan and South Sudan in Abyei, as the Ngok Dinka refuse the formation of Abyei Area Administration and the Legislative Council. Instead, they call to hold a referendum without the Sudanese pastoralist Misseriya.

Now there are two committees one for the Misseriya appointed by the Sudanese government and another for the Ngok Dinka appointed by Juba government.

The 2005 peace agreement which ended 21 years of war between the Sudanese government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) provided for a referendum to be conducted by the people of Abyei to choose between remaining in Sudan and joining South Sudan.

The Dinka Ngok organised a unilateral referendum from 27to 29 October 2013 to say they want to join the Republic of South Sudan.

However, Khartoum, Juba, the African Union and the international community refused to recognise the outcome of the vote.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 March 23:29, by lino

    They should called themselves Dinka Ngok of Abyei Area and ask the UN and UNSC to recognize them as an Independent Entity till Sudan and South Sudan Governments come to their senses and agree to conduct an International Recognized Referendum for Ngok only!!!

    repondre message

    • 10 March 01:44, by Koryom2

      Lino,
      People of Crimea in former Ukraine did their own referendum & voted overwhelmingly to join Russia just as the Ngok Dinkas did & the Crimean referendum results were recognized by the Russians. Countries like the UK & the US made a lot of noises then, but the Russians didn’t a damn about what the idiots in the US & the UK think>>>

      repondre message

      • 10 March 01:53, by Koryom2

        As for the Ngok Dinka 2012 referendum results, they are tacitly recognized by the South Sudanese people & they are treated just like other South Sudanese. Being recognized by the US, the UK or others isn’t going to make any damn different at all.

        repondre message

        • 10 March 06:34, by lino

          Big lei Ya Korym!!!

          Up to date the Government and the People of South Sudan didn’t recognized the Community Referendum of Nine Chiefdom of Ngok Dinka of October, 2013. People have been fighting politically to let Kiir recognized the outcome, but instead he lineup with Khartoum and the AU not to do so!!!
          The US under Obama’s Administration was waiting for Juba Government, but no success!!!

          repondre message

          • 10 March 06:39, by lino

            It looks you don’t know what is exactly going man! The same Russia that let Crimea joint their Federation are the same Russia who is blocking the Abyei Issue in UNSC!!! Ask Dr. Francis Mading Deng!!!
            Khartoum and Juba have a secret dealing for Abyei case with Russian blessings mark my words. We have been working very closely with this case!!!

            repondre message

  • 10 March 04:50, by Mayendit

    Northern Sudanese must not bothering themselves by claiming Dinka Ngok and its land while, the people of Abyei are Dinka and the region is a South Sudan. I think the Northern Sudanese government are wasting time about claiming the people who are none Arab tribe and they must know that, if you guys have left Juba, Wau and Malakal what do you thinks about Abyei will be?

    repondre message

  • 10 March 07:40, by Eastern

    What’s this hullabaloo that ALL Dinka people must belong in South Sudan. The Ngok Dinka are Sudanese. Case closed!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Kiir’s Policy for Dinka Dissidents: Eliminating dispute by killing 2018-03-06 06:13:57 By Wol Deng Atak With a Dinka man serving as president of South Sudan, a country marred by ethnic targeted killing, it easily passes unnoticed that Kiir regime targets Dinka nationals opposed to (...)

This is what we should do to the people of South Sudan 2018-03-04 23:07:13 Subject: some achievements underscored during my tenure in the office as a constitutional post-holder from 2010 to2018 By Tong Akec Aleu I would like to honestly shade light on some of the (...)

Ken Isaacs, a hard working humanitarian serving in ruthless environments 2018-03-03 19:20:08 By Mubarak Ardol Every country on earth is affected by migration. Currently there are over sixty million individuals displaced by insecurity and conflict; over two hundred million people have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.