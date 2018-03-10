 
 
 
Humanitarian Coordinator urges action to avert deteriorating food crisis in South Sudan

FAO's José Graziano da Silva and WFP's David Beasley visit IDPs in Unity region South Sudan on 24 May 2017 (WFP Photo)
March 9, 2018 (JUBA) - UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan Alain Noudéhou has urged action to avert deterioration of food crisis in the young country which has been ravaged by more than four years of war.

The top relief coordinator made the appeal on Friday during a visit of a high-level delegation of donors, heads of humanitarian agencies and partners to Leer in the Unity region, South Sudan to see firsthand the plight of the 90,000 people living in the area.

The delegation met with the Governor of Leer, community leaders and aid agencies assisting tens of thousands of people across the region.

Leer was one of two counties affected by famine in 2017. Although the famine was stopped due to intensive humanitarian intervention, the situation remains fragile with about 85% of the population predicted to reach a crisis and emergency food insecurity conditions (IPC Phases 3 and 4) by the end of next April.

“Due to seasonal time pressure, we need early funding now to reach millions of people with multi-sectoral assistance during the dry season through road transport and prepositioning of life-saving aid supplies. These same activities will be many times more costly if done by air transport during the rainy season,” said Alain Noudehou.

A recent report analyzing food security in the conflict-affected country projected that more than seven million people - almost two-thirds of the population of South Sudan - could become severely food insecure between May and July without sustained humanitarian assistance and access. With the conflict in South Sudan now in its fifth year, civilians across the country are continuing to suffer from hunger, disease and displacement.

Nearly 4.3 million people – one in three South Sudanese – have been displaced, including more than 1.8 million who are internally displaced and about 2.5 million who are in neighbouring countries.

“Once again, I strongly urge all parties to the conflict to stop the fighting and to ensure that humanitarian agencies are given free, safe and unhindered access to all areas of South Sudan and for all bureaucratic impediments to be removed,” said Alain Noudehou.

(ST)

  • 10 March 02:33, by Koryom2

    I would be damned if some of our South Sudanese communities are going to get off the *hooks & tentacles* of the UN & the NGOs. In fact, the UN & it sleazy NGOs have their darlings in our country----the lazies & fools who just don’t want to farm their own food. But only want the UN & NGOs to be using the South Sudanese people & South Sudan names around the world as begging bowls>>>

    repondre message

    • 10 March 02:56, by Koryom2

      for next rations every season while our country slyly occupied & colonized by the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between on the disguise of their damn so-called humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping project and some of their other intrigues. But as always, tell some of our people to get the hell out of this damn so-called UN POCs & farms our own land to grow>

      repondre message

      • 10 March 03:40, by Koryom2

        enough foods for our own consumption & to export the surpluses to other countries to make money.

        repondre message

Latest Comments & Analysis


Kiir’s Policy for Dinka Dissidents: Eliminating dispute by killing 2018-03-06 06:13:57 By Wol Deng Atak With a Dinka man serving as president of South Sudan, a country marred by ethnic targeted killing, it easily passes unnoticed that Kiir regime targets Dinka nationals opposed to (...)

This is what we should do to the people of South Sudan 2018-03-04 23:07:13 Subject: some achievements underscored during my tenure in the office as a constitutional post-holder from 2010 to2018 By Tong Akec Aleu I would like to honestly shade light on some of the (...)

Ken Isaacs, a hard working humanitarian serving in ruthless environments 2018-03-03 19:20:08 By Mubarak Ardol Every country on earth is affected by migration. Currently there are over sixty million individuals displaced by insecurity and conflict; over two hundred million people have (...)


Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


