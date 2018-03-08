 
 
 
Thursday 8 March 2018

U.S urges U.N to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan

March 7, 2018 (NEW YORK) - The United States on Wednesday circulated a draft UN Security Council resolution that threatens to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan and to take "all appropriate measures" against those blocking its peace efforts.

JPEG - 22.7 kb
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (L) looks on as she meets President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir at The President Office in Juba on October 25, 2017 (AFP)

The draft text from the U.S administration, AFP reported, demands an end to four years of fighting in South Sudan and urges the warring sides to uphold three ceasefire accords agreed upon from July 2016.

The Security Council, according to the draft resolution, "expresses its intention to consider all appropriate measures, including an arms embargo, to disable the parties’ ability to procure weapons and ammunition so that the peace process can proceed”.

However, although negotiations on the proposed measure ahead of a vote at the 15-member Security Council scheduled for March 15 begin on Thursday, there are fears Russia and China could opposed the draft resolution from Washington.

Now in its fifth year, the conflict in South Sudan has left tens of thousands of people dead, more 2 million displaced and half of the population at threat of facing severe starvation, aid agencies say.

A recent report by the United Nations and South Sudan government said up to 150,000 people could slip into famine this year alone.

In January this year, the US Ambassador to the world body, Nikki Haley told a council meeting that imposition of arms embargo would "actually help the people of South Sudan — to slow the violence, slow the flow of arms and ammunitions and protect innocent lives."

The draft resolution would also renew the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in South Sudan for a year, maintain a regional force in Juba and request that the blue helmets be fully-equipped with tactical helicopters and drones to help them carry out their mission.

The UN has 12,500 troops and 1,500 police in its UNMISS mission. The draft resolution urges UN to ensure the mission is at full strength, reaching its authorized ceiling of 17,000 troops and 2,000 police.

It calls on Juba to sign an agreement with the African Union to allow the establishment of a hybrid court in South Sudan to try those responsible for serious crimes.

The African Union has backed sanctions as a way to pressure the warring sides to end the war in South Sudan, but it has not endorsed an arms embargo.

(ST)

