S. Sudanese could face acute starvation, aid agency warns

separation
March 6, 2018 (JUBA)- A global aid organization, Mercy Corps says an estimated 9,000 people in South Sudan could go without or lose access to food between now until April as a result of continuing conflict and massive displacement of people in the war-hit nation.

JPEG - 97.6 kb
South Sudanese refugees carrying Core Relief Items walk down a road in Bidibidi refugee settlement, Yumbe District, Northern Region, Uganda. (UNHCR/David Azia)

“We are horrified to witness the fast deterioration of the crisis in South Sudan,” said Francesco Lanino, Mercy Corps’ acting South Sudan director.

“People are running out of time. They have only two options left: starve or flee”, he said.

Last week, three United Nations agencies reported that a million people in war-torn South Sudan are facing acute food insecurity.

According to the report, people eat less in a day, while tens of thousands of children experience the highest rate of malnutrition with frequent death due to lack of food. It also revealed a 40% rise in food insecurity compared to last year’s post-harvest season.

Mercy Corp said it reached more than 280,000 South Sudanese with food, water, and hygiene supplies to meet their urgent needs as well supported displaced people to enable them restart their livelihoods.

The aid agency called for urgent more funding in order to save lives of thousands of people facing catastrophe in the war-torn country.

“The time for delay is over: the people of South Sudan cannot wait any longer. We need unfettered humanitarian access, and for institutional donors to re-commit to South Sudan,” Lanino said.

Nearly four million South Sudanese have fled their homes, including more than two million into neighboring countries, aid agencies say.

(ST)

  • 7 March 12:47, by Midit Mitot

    Mercy corps is right but who will think about those vulnerable citizens in this Country,, unless GOD.

  • 7 March 14:45, by Lenin Bull

    Midit, don’t be ludicrous. These guys in humanitarian world have run shortage of money and they want to get money from the naive donors in the name of South Sudanese. look some NGOs are declaring presence of famine in South Sudan, others malnutrition, others diseases,others none existing assistance, others development, etc all in the name of South Sudanese people who really don’t get anything!!

  • 7 March 14:49, by Lenin Bull

    The same NGOs/UN agencies declared famine last year 2017 in South Sudan in which they claimed falsely that 7 million were in danger of starvation. These NGOs/UN agencies indeed received the money but did you see them assisting our peopel here whether in rebel areas or government areas? Let us open our eyes and reason for ourselves otherwise we will be the underdogs of the world until Jesus comes b

  • 7 March 14:55, by Lenin Bull

    The annual budget( 1 Billion) of UNMISS is more than the annual budget of the government of South Sudan. But what does UNMISS do here? What can they explain to donors that they really achieve with that money? Nil. Except keeping some civilians as hostages in their camps for propaganda purposes to get money and extend their mandate unilaterally.

    • 7 March 16:57, by Koryom2

      Lenin Bull,
      As you have succinctly stated. We have a huge population that just seem to think that free UN rations is going to be their lifestyle. You have even witnessed in 2016 when the idiots like Thomas Cirilo, Pagan Amuom & Majak Agoot even encouraged civilians to South Sudan for foreign countries so that the UN & the NGOs would go & feed them while they are blackmailing the govt to be>>>

      • 7 March 17:03, by Koryom2

        re-instated back to their old positions. It has become a new normal these days in our country to start an army rebellion & call for humanitarian aid & donations than starting a business in our country. And has becomes a big business to the UN & the NGOs. Because this seems to be what many people want in our country----free UN handouts>>>

        • 7 March 17:09, by Koryom2

          Tell the idiots like this Midit Mitot to get the hell out of these filthy so-called UN compounds & start farming their damn own food since there is no more war. But the idiots game is to always compliant day & night about JCEs, Salva Kiir & misuse of resources while doing nothing to help their damn own selves. If you ask these lazies as to what taxes they really pay to coffers of South Sudan?>>>

          • 7 March 17:14, by Koryom2

            then these lazies would just stare at you like ghosts & would even want to fight you. How much free money is distributed Ugandans, Kenya, ethiopia et al? Nil. But the level of dependency to free things by some of our people is quite unprecedented and the UN & the NGOs will a field over our country & our people is this trend is not reverse>>>

            • 7 March 17:23, by Koryom2

              pretty soon. I always feel enrage when I see many of our idiots & lazies sitting around & playing cards & complaint endlessly about corruption, lack of food & misuse of resources. The US & some European countries want to make our country an aid, humanitarian & donations dependency to experiment their GRAND GAME---their NEW WORLD ORDER UN government in Africa>>>>

              • 7 March 17:28, by Koryom2

                A UN TRUSTEESHIP of our country in other words. And that is why the US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs are so fixated on our country & our people. There are many problems in DRC, CAR, Libya, Darfur, Nuba Mountains, Southern Blue Nile, ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia, Northern Nigeria, even Kenya & Burundi>>>

                • 7 March 17:35, by Koryom2

                  But name of South Sudan & the hungry South Sudanese is very sweet to UN & the NGOs to always use around the world as their begging bowl. The UN & the NGOs would always come & take photos of skinny black people & go spread these photos on their TV screens around for next round food rations. And many of our people don’t feel shame about these caricatures>>>

                  • 7 March 17:45, by Koryom2

                    No economies are ever developed with humanitarian aid & donations, in fact humanitarian aid destroy economies, human dignity & countries. Who would want to work if he/she gets free food? Some of our fools would always be fed free US, the UN & the NGOs genetically modified food (GMF) while they are waiting their Gat Riek Machar or their Ngundeng Buong>>>

                    • 7 March 17:58, by Koryom2

                      to come back & be distributing them with free food & free money. Something that l doubt will happen. The US, their UN & NGOs would want to do again what they had done in Iraq over ten years ago, "oil for food program" http://www.un.org/News/dh/iraq/oip/facts-oilforfood.htm
                      http://www.economist.com/node/10853611
                      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oil-for-Food_Programme

                      • 7 March 18:06, by Koryom2

                        Our country often boast of having a lot of cattle, why are we not benefiting from our animals then? Because some of our fools just want free things from other people while keeping theirs. The reason as to why some of our fools are not questioning the fools like Thomas Cirilo, Pagan Amuom, Rebecca, Lam Akol, Majak Agoot, Kosti Manibe etc>>>

                        • 7 March 18:46, by Koryom2

                          of what they are doing in foreign countries? Because these former *thieves & traitors* are the ones who would want to sell our country to their evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between highest bidder in foreign countries>>>

