South Sudan denies using oil money to fund ongoing civil war

South Sudan's Information Minister Michael Makuei (File photo Samir Bol/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
March 6, 2018 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese government has rejected claims that the top leadership diverted millions of dollars from the national oil company to finance the ongoing civil war.

The campaign group, Global Witness, in a new investigative report, implicated the leadership in South Sudan is using oil revenues from Nile Petroleum Corporation - NilePet, the national Oil & Gas Corporation of South Sudan to fuel the conflict, now in its fifth year.

But South Sudan’s information minister, Michael Makuei said the report from Global Witness was simply intended to damage the image of the president and the government of the war-torn nation.

“We all know that Global Witness is US-funded and America has taken an anti-government stance, and Global Witness is an anti-government organisation,” he told the BBC on Tuesday.

The report, titled “Capture on the Nile” says NilePet is under the direct control of President Salva Kiir and his cronies, and is being used to funnel millions in oil revenues to the country’s brutal security services and ethnic militias, with little oversight and accountability.

"While South Sudan’s population continues to suffer a senseless war and economic crisis of their leaders’ making, Nilepet is failing its true constituents, serving instead, the interests of a narrow canal, and being used to prolong the brutal conflict," Michael Gibb, a campaign leader for Conflict Resources at Global Witness said.

Secret documents and first-hand testimony were relied on to unearth the dirty deals that occur within the national oil company, it stated.

In one such document, the report said, the managing director of the Nilepet received a letter requesting a payment of over $1.5 million, for expenses incurred by South Sudan’s national security services.

The letter signed by the then minister of Petroleum and Mining Stephen Dhieu Dau also made reference to an earlier communication by Lt. Gen. Akol Koor Kuc, the director general of the Internal Security Bureau (ISB), which is part of the security service.

The national oil company, however, says it operates in secrecy, and the report details how this secrecy has been used to finance military operations, arms transfers to ethnic militias, and conceal the looting of millions of dollars meant to help imports of essential goods.

South Sudan’s security forces have also been accused of atrocities in the country’s civil war, including ethnic cleansing and rape.

Nilepet has denied the allegations in the Global Witness report and its official now say the evidence collected could have been forged.

Similarly, documents reviewed in an investigation by The Sentry, an investigative initiative co-founded by George Clooney and John Prendergast, showed that South Sudan’s elite is using the country’s oil wealth to get rich and terrorize civilians.

The report details how revenues from oil resources, the country’s main resources of revenue, are used to fuel militias and ongoing atrocities, and how a small clique continues to get richer while the majority of South Sudanese suffer or flee their homes due to conflict.

Since its independence, South Sudan has relied on oil for all its incomes, a situation that has significantly compounded the ongoing political and economic instability, due to the fall in crude oil prices.

South Sudan got the lion’s share of the oil when it split from Sudan in July 2011, but it’s only export route is through Sudan, giving Khartoum leverage and leading to ongoing pricing disputes.

Oil production in South Sudan has, however, been affected by the conflict that erupted in 2013 after a political disagreement between President Salva Kiir and his then deputy, Riek Machar, triggered war.

The war in South Sudan, which has featured the use of child soldiers, rape as a weapon of war, and mass atrocities, has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and has left over 4 million people displaced.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 March 08:03, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Sure case should don’t be dodge.

    repondre message

    • 7 March 08:48, by Midit Mitot

      This is obvious from government of theft, stealing public resources is not new since 2017 up to date, you are denying nothing Makuei Lueth (Makuei Kach).

      repondre message

    • 7 March 11:26, by Rumbek S. Sudan

      Michael Makuei should know that we are having more information than him as minister of information. He should not deny the facts we are already aware of.

      repondre message

  • 7 March 08:33, by Eastern

    A regime of murderes and thieves will always deny what’s obvious. Your end will be very painful. Just ask James Hoth Mai to find out what’ he’s going through.....

    repondre message

  • 7 March 08:45, by Games

    I was flying from Tokyo to Africa early this year and stopped in Hong Kong for like 5hrs waiting for nxt fly to Addis ABBA. While I was waiting for my fly then went to the shops and bought something but paid for it. After I was leaving the shops, the Chinese guy called me back asked if I pay for items then I told him yes I did pay for it. The Chinese guy apology to me and said the reason he stoppe

    repondre message

    • 7 March 12:21, by South South

      Games,

      Stupid man, no one care about your life here. been in Tokyo or Hong Kong is not our business here.

      repondre message

  • 7 March 08:52, by Games

    The reason he stoppe me on door was because I was Sudanes and he learned that the most Sudanes never tell the truth even if the truth is there. I said to the guy, no you have got it wrong, most Sudanes are honest and did tell the truth always but we do have certain people calling Dinka in the country and this group are hardly to tell the truth. So Makuei Lieth is crazy man.

    repondre message

  • 7 March 08:57, by Games

    Makuei Lieth are the people that destroying this country with lies and denialing. Without dispute, this report had illustrated everythings we need to know about where the funds went and who were taken them.

    repondre message

  • 7 March 09:35, by Political Affairs Advisor

    Someone like Makuei Lueth is not supposed to be in a state political affairs because the guy doesn’t reflect any notion or sort of politic. He is suppose to be given tractors for cultivation or given head of hundred cows to look after instead of messing thing in a country like minded politician when he is not. If the president doesn’t have something to give him, let him cook for Ayen to give him.

    repondre message

  • 7 March 09:43, by Political Affairs Advisor

    Someone like MAkuei Lueth is really one of Araamiin(thieves) of this country resources, haaah, am tried of this man. He is always the first to come up with liars in defend of resources they are looting him and Lomoro forget about those minors looters but, they are the main stealers.

    repondre message

  • 7 March 09:57, by Augustino

    Rubbish reports, who is protecting this oil? it must supply army with all necessary needed equipment to defend it from looting group. where were you during 1990 when Khartoum government using it to kill south sudanese? it must be use to kill rebels no doubt about.

    repondre message

    • 7 March 13:10, by Tilo

      Augustino

      You are an idiot
      Shame on you, You have no Humanity in your heart. you will feel the pain once the barrel bought with oil money is turned against you and your family.
      The rain will one day rained on you - in case you forgot, where is your uncle Malong today?

      repondre message

  • 7 March 10:25, by Kush Natives

    Now and then, rebels have tried to create nonsense reports against the state, but since then we always ask, if there’s any evidence associated with such none exist allegations, but never an answer. Why is it always hard to provide us with an accurate evidence? There’s nothing wrong using an oil money for the state security, unless those an organizations have agendas as we already know.

    repondre message

  • 7 March 12:59, by Sunday Junup

    Makuey,
    Go to hell or hanging yourself if you all know that American has taken anti government stand

    repondre message

  • 7 March 14:34, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    This jieng politician is completely out of his mind!! How can he deny the obvious? Can he back up his statement with proofs of where they get their funds for war machinery and war effort against the vast majority of South Sudanese?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



