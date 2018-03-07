 
 
 
South Sudan to join Arab League

March 6, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan has formally applied to join the League of Arab States reported the official Egyptian Middle East news agency (MENA) on Tuesday.

JPEG - 10.8 kb
Arab League Flag

"The application will be presented to the Arab League Council at the level of foreign ministers in its 149th session at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League (in Cairo) on Wednesday," a diplomatic source told MENA.

If approved, South Sudan would be the 23rd member of the regional organization.

The use of the Arabic language as an official language is a prerequisite to joining the Arab body.

Besides Sudan, Somalia, Djibouti and Comoros are the other African states members of the League of Arab States.

South Sudanese officials several times in the past spoke about joining the Arab League. Also, there were several reports about the matter since the secession from Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)

  • 7 March 06:05, by deng

    This is another mistake that our government want to do

    • 7 March 06:43, by Midit Mitot

      Wululululu, big shame to JCE government, Yesterday you were joining East African community and today joining Arab League. Sorry! kidding this is mind.

  • 7 March 06:15, by Mayendit

    South Sudanese government must stop joining Arabs League.

    You can be friends with Arabs countries and spoken Arabic language but it does not mean to join their League Association for example, the Official language in South Sudan nation is English but we have not join England League why because this is how the world Affairs should be and it would be good for South Sudan to have their own way.

    • 7 March 06:24, by jubaone

      Mayendit,
      Good thinking. These worthless tailless monkeys have made SS look like "whore country". The E Africans have enticed SS and these short-legged jellaba slave merchants also want to SS. Like domestic dogs, SS wants to back to it’s tormenting master. I wrote earlier that those running the show are mostly jellaba moles. Nyagat Taban, a jellaba bastard is behind all these.

  • 7 March 06:25, by Mayendit

    President Salve Kiir Mayardit
    Please don’t let it happen. Have you forgotten the history of Arabs African when they came to Africa?. They said, they were coming to Africa for Trade but later on, they took lands and power from Africans people who were not capable to defending themselves. We have lost 3.5 million people during SPLA/SPLM war what brought this killing? We can be friends but never try

