South Sudan to join Arab League

March 6, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan has formally applied to join the League of Arab States reported the official Egyptian Middle East news agency (MENA) on Tuesday.
- Arab League Flag
"The application will be presented to the Arab League Council at the level of foreign ministers in its 149th session at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League (in Cairo) on Wednesday," a diplomatic source told MENA.
If approved, South Sudan would be the 23rd member of the regional organization.
The use of the Arabic language as an official language is a prerequisite to joining the Arab body.
Besides Sudan, Somalia, Djibouti and Comoros are the other African states members of the League of Arab States.
South Sudanese officials several times in the past spoke about joining the Arab League. Also, there were several reports about the matter since the secession from Sudan in July 2011.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Kiir’s Policy for Dinka Dissidents: Eliminating dispute by killing 2018-03-06 06:13:57 By Wol Deng Atak With a Dinka man serving as president of South Sudan, a country marred by ethnic targeted killing, it easily passes unnoticed that Kiir regime targets Dinka nationals opposed to (...)
This is what we should do to the people of South Sudan 2018-03-04 23:07:13 Subject: some achievements underscored during my tenure in the office as a constitutional post-holder from 2010 to2018 By Tong Akec Aleu I would like to honestly shade light on some of the (...)
Ken Isaacs, a hard working humanitarian serving in ruthless environments 2018-03-03 19:20:08 By Mubarak Ardol Every country on earth is affected by migration. Currently there are over sixty million individuals displaced by insecurity and conflict; over two hundred million people have (...)
MORE