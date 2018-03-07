Sudanese-Swedish committee discuss Sudan’s peace

March 6, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The 3rd meeting of the political consultations committee between Sudan and Sweden has been held in Khartoum on Monday.
- Sudan’s foreign ministry building in Khartoum (SUNA)
The meeting discussed the Swedish five-year development plan in Sudan as well as Sudan’s peace process and the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID).
Also, the meeting discussed ways to promote bilateral relations between the two countries especially those pertaining to economics and banking domains as well as the role played by Sudan in the region.
The Sudanese side was chaired by the general director of the European and American affairs at the Foreign Ministry Mohamed Issa Edam while the Swedish side was headed by the director of the African department at the Swedish foreign Ministry Helena Rietz.
In the same context, Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour has discussed with the visiting Swedish delegation the bilateral relations and implementation of agreements reached during his visit to Sweden last year.
The two sides also agreed to cooperate and coordinate stances, especially at international forums.
(ST)
