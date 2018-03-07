South Sudan president rejects conditional SPLM reunification

March 6, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has rejected a proposal seeking to reunify under some conditions the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement which has split into more than three factions.

President Salva Kiir speaks during the inauguration of the new SPLM premises in Juba on 15 November 2013 (Photo Moses Lomayat)

“How many times has SPLM been left and people returned to it without attaching a condition. Ask Taban Deng Gai, when he returned to SPLM did he give any condition? Did William Nyuon give any condition? Did Lam Akol give any condition?" he said.

"Kerubino did but what happened, he left and we know what happened when he left? "

After his split from the SPLM Commander Kerubino Kuanyin Bol joined South Sudan United Army, a militia headed by Paulino Matip in 1999. In September of the same year, he was shot in a quarrel between Commander Peter Gadet with Paulino Matip.

"If the reunification is tied to any condition, the process will not be held hostage. We will go ahead with those who are willing to participate and return without condition”, said President Kiir.

South Sudanese leader was speaking during a meeting at the State House with SPLM leadership to discuss country’s current political situation on the regional Peace revitalization process.

The meeting also discussed the agenda of SPLM political bureau meeting due to take place in coming days.

Attended the meeting, Vice President James Wani Igga in his capacity as the SPLM Deputy Chairperson with Jemma Nunu Kumba, Minister of wildlife and the SPLM Acting Secretary General.

