A delegation of House of Lords of UK to visit Sudan in April

March 5, 2018 (KHARTOUM) The deputy head of Sudan’s parliamentary subcommittee on foreign affairs, Mutwakil Tigani, said a delegation from the House of Lords of the United Kingdom would visit Khartoum in April.

National Assembly building in Omdurman

In press statements on Monday, Tigani said the delegation would include seven Lords and will visit Khartoum from 9 to 12 April.

He pointed out that the delegation would meet with Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services and the Human Rights Commission to discuss a number of issues including counter-terrorism and freedom of religion.

In March 2016, Sudan and the UK held the first strategic consultations meetings between the two countries in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum. The meeting was considered the first talks of its kind at the ministerial level in 25 years.

The two countries agreed to exchange visits at the level of senior officials from the two countries along with increasing cooperation in the fields of economy, investment and culture.

Last December, a group of British MPs signed a letter to the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson ahead of a Sudanese-British economic forum warning the government against pursuing investment in a country rife with corruption and where the president is wanted for human rights violations.

(ST)