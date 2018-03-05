 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 5 March 2018

24,000 refugee children in S. Sudan facing retarded growth: UNHCR

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 4, 2018 (JUBA) – More than 24,000 of refugee children under five years in South Sudan suffer from growth retardation, a nutrition survey done by the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) shows.

JPEG - 97.6 kb
South Sudanese refugees carrying Core Relief Items walk down a road in Bidibidi refugee settlement, Yumbe District, Northern Region, Uganda. (UNHCR/David Azia)

The agency said the survey, which was conducted among refugee children under five in eight refugee camps and settlements across South Sudan in December 2017 revealed that 6.2 per cent or 3,391 out of the total of 54,172 refugee children under 5 years old were suffering from acute malnutrition.

“Although below the emergency threshold of 15%, 6.2% prevalence indicates poor nutrition status of refugee children,” the agency said.

The survey, UNHCR said, also revealed that 48% or 26,000 of refugee children were suffering from anemia. Overall nutrition status of refugee children has improved as compared to previous years, however the number of children suffering from stunting, acute malnutrition and anemia remains to be a matter of high concern.

“Both stunting and anemia can have long-term negative consequences for children and affect children’s immune system as well as intellectual capacity and mental development,” said UNHCR Representative in South Sudan Johann Siffointe, adding that more efforts and resources need to be invested in preventive measures.

In addition to the nutrition status of refugee children, the survey also looked into families’ coping mechanisms to offset lack of food.

Over 80% of those polled during the survey stated resorting to negative coping strategies, including selling assets that would normally have not been sold, cash and food borrowings and reducing meal quantities and frequency, the agency further stated.

Meanwhile, the refugee agency said it is working closely with partners and UN agencies like the UN children fund (UNICEF) and World Food Programme (WFP), to implement a number of initiatives and programs that are called to address the problem of malnourished refugee children. Together with it partners, UNHCR said it implemented a comprehensive management of acute malnutrition for all identified malnourished children, blanket supplementary feeding program for children under two years and pregnant and lactating women as a malnutrition preventive measure.

In addition to awareness raising sessions aimed at promoting early initiation of breastfeeding and appropriate infant and young children feeding practices, UNHCR and its partners have reportedly also embarked on the implementation of a strategy that addresses the problem of anemia and micronutrient deficiencies.

“The solution to the problem of malnutrition among refugee children in South Sudan requires a holistic approach and should include, among others, provision of adequate healthcare and water and sanitation services and expansion of livelihoods activities to allow refugees to attain food security at a household level,” stressed Siffointe.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 March 13:45, by Resolution

    who cares, south Sudanese leaders are busy looting country resources.

    repondre message

    • 5 March 16:55, by jubaone

      Resolution,
      That is exactly the bitter truth. SS is a shithole country and the so-called leaders are in fact bastards, thieves and criminals who are hell-bent on enriching themselves. Once the oil well dries up, they will turn to auctioning their daughters and wives to make ends meet. These bastards are worse than pimps. They just want money, doesnt matter how.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


This is what we should do to the people of South Sudan 2018-03-04 23:07:13 Subject: some achievements underscored during my tenure in the office as a constitutional post-holder from 2010 to2018 By Tong Akec Aleu I would like to honestly shade light on some of the (...)

Ken Isaacs, a hard working humanitarian serving in ruthless environments 2018-03-03 19:20:08 By Mubarak Ardol Every country on earth is affected by migration. Currently there are over sixty million individuals displaced by insecurity and conflict; over two hundred million people have (...)

The African Union played the role of juror and judge in Darfur case 2018-03-03 19:18:41 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The issue of the people of Sudan in the Darfur region has become outside the global radar because the crisis has begun long ago and has not been resolved since its (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.