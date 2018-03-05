SPLM-N Agar says Sudanese army attacked their positions in Blue Nile State

March 4, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) Sunday said they repelled an attack by Sudanese government forces on their positions in the Blue Nile State.
- SPLM-N photo showing vehicles they claim to have seized from the Sudanese army in Mafo in Blue Nile state. Feb 2013
In a statement released on Sunday, Mubarak Ardol, SPLM-N Agar spokesperson said the government forces violated the cessation of hostilities and attacked their positions in the Blue Nile State.
"On Saturday morning, March 3, 2018, at about 8:00 am, the SPLA-N managed to defeat government militias following clashes in Alrom area of the Blue Nile State," he said.
"The assailants suffered casualties and were pursued, to inside Bute area," he added.
The rebel official further went to say "the simultaneity of attacks on our positions raises many questions".
Was referring to a recent statement on Friday where they accused the rival SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu of attacking their positions in the Blue Nile.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
This is what we should do to the people of South Sudan 2018-03-04 23:07:13 Subject: some achievements underscored during my tenure in the office as a constitutional post-holder from 2010 to2018 By Tong Akec Aleu I would like to honestly shade light on some of the (...)
Ken Isaacs, a hard working humanitarian serving in ruthless environments 2018-03-03 19:20:08 By Mubarak Ardol Every country on earth is affected by migration. Currently there are over sixty million individuals displaced by insecurity and conflict; over two hundred million people have (...)
The African Union played the role of juror and judge in Darfur case 2018-03-03 19:18:41 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The issue of the people of Sudan in the Darfur region has become outside the global radar because the crisis has begun long ago and has not been resolved since its (...)
MORE