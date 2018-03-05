 
 
 
Monday 5 March 2018

SPLM-N Agar says Sudanese army attacked their positions in Blue Nile State

March 4, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) Sunday said they repelled an attack by Sudanese government forces on their positions in the Blue Nile State.

JPEG - 57.9 kb
SPLM-N photo showing vehicles they claim to have seized from the Sudanese army in Mafo in Blue Nile state. Feb 2013

In a statement released on Sunday, Mubarak Ardol, SPLM-N Agar spokesperson said the government forces violated the cessation of hostilities and attacked their positions in the Blue Nile State.

"On Saturday morning, March 3, 2018, at about 8:00 am, the SPLA-N managed to defeat government militias following clashes in Alrom area of the Blue Nile State," he said.

"The assailants suffered casualties and were pursued, to inside Bute area," he added.

The rebel official further went to say "the simultaneity of attacks on our positions raises many questions".

Was referring to a recent statement on Friday where they accused the rival SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu of attacking their positions in the Blue Nile.

(ST)

s
Sudan Tribune

