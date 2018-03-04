 
 
 
South Sudan rebels deny recruiting refugees in Ethiopia

March 4, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan rebels have rubbished claims they have recruited civilians in the refugee camp in the neighbouring Gambella region of Ethiopia, stressing the claims was a mere propaganda.

JPEG - 23.4 kb
South Sudanese refugees in Gambela, Ethiopia (Photo: South Sudan Consul, Gambela)

Lt Gen James Koang Chuol SPLA-IO Deputy Chief of General Staffs (DCOG) for Administration and Finance told Sudan Tribune on Sunday he was accused with several other senior commanders of recruiting refugees in order to compromise the group’s relationship with the Ethiopian government.

“They want to implicate me with Ethiopian government while they are on the offensive on our forces in Maiwut and Nasir. The latest claim by the so-called (SPLM-IO Taban Deng Gai faction) Dickson Gatluak Joak is not true and contrary to the cessation of hostilities agreement which is not being respected by their government,” he said.

Last week, SPLM-IO faction loyal to First Vice President Taban Deng, alleged that rebel commanders from the SOLM-Io faction led by Riek Machar have mobilized refugees in Ethiopia to join them and attack Pagak, a town at the border between Ethiopia and South Sudan.

However, Chuol has described the claim against their group by the government as a "dangerous accusation and unfounded allegations".

“It has not happened to us to go and recruit refugees in the refugee camps in another country. But the government thought it was smart enough to resort to propaganda in order to blindfold the region and international community,” he added.

In a statement released on Sunday, Taban’s faction said the forces loyal to the former First Vice President Machar are now in Buoth of Northern Upper Nile, preparing for attacks on several areas in the Upper Nile region including Nasir, Bentiu and Pagak.

The statement further said the Troika countries, which facilitate the peace process, should now that the opposition groups are not willing to reach a negotiated settlement but seek a "regime change".

"We are well informed that they (rebels) receive moral and material support- weapons and ammunition from their allies in the region and beyond," further claimed the statement.

The warring parties in South Sudan signed a cessation of hostilities agreement on 21 December 2017, but the confidence measure has not been observed. Also, threats of sanctions didn’t dissuade them from carrying out attacks.

(ST)

  • 4 March 23:22, by Mayendit

    James Koang Chuol and his boss Simon Gatwech must know now that, most rebels pro Riek Machar Teny are abandon SPLA I0. it would be a fool for you guys to sticking with the leader that has been defeated long time ago. You should find way to position yourselves and do your own thing than rebellion. Pro vice president Taban Deng are enjoying good life with their relatives and they moved without fear.

  • 4 March 23:27, by Kush Natives

    Why denying the fact? Region 12 remain as a useful sources of white army. Instead of sending those white army to school, so that they’re educated, you just wasting their lives.

    • 5 March 00:42, by Koryom2

      Mayendit & Kush Natives,
      I always say, that our Nuer cousins always like to copycat whatever the Jaangs/Dinkas have done. Our Nuer cousins do not know that their only countries in Gambella region are ’Itang, Bilpam & Tharpam’ But starting from Jebel Bonga----the mighty SPLA & SPLM cadres training centre; Gambella, Panyido, Dimmo, Raad two, Gillo, Pachalla & Akoba; are the Anyuaks countries>>>

      • 5 March 00:48, by Koryom2

        If the Nuers would want to wast their damn times fighting their Ngundeng Biong fantasies that the Nuers are going to Rule the Dinkas/Jaangs with those Ngundeng fantasies of theirs, then our Nuers must prepare for a war that would probably decimate the Nuers population out of our country & even in that damn Gambella region>>>

        • 5 March 00:54, by Koryom2

          Our Nuer cousin fools, we are going to bomb the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their cloned so-called arabs of our North Sudan & some of their creepy allies in between out of our fellows. Your Riek Machar is long dead idiots. accept peace or get bombed. You traitors want to bring the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus>>>

          • 5 March 00:59, by Koryom2

            their UN, their sleazy NGOs, your cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan & some of their creepy allies. Simply because of free food & to be resettled in Europe or America. Nuers, most of you idiots have been a pain of the Dinkas/Jaangs ars*ses ever since. But we keep informing you fools to get the hell out of these so-called UN POCs & farm your damn own food>>>

            • 5 March 01:30, by Koryom2

              But all you fools always do is to fold your damn arms & cross your damn legs & twitter day & night like birds about the mis-use of resources, when you are not doing anything to help your damn own selves. Money do not grow from the trees. The evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their UN>>>>

              • 5 March 03:53, by Games

                Idiot Koryom2
                Nuer haven’t fight Dinka yet. Nuer are currently still fighting with Eastern Africa and when we done with those thugs and remove M7 of Uganda by forces. The Equatorians brothers and sisters would close the border and we close the 2 Sudan borders, leaving you nowhere to runs to, but voluntary gives up peacefully without w
                asting human life

  • 5 March 03:43, by Games

    What is wrong of recruiting the Youth in refugees camps? John Garang done in Itang and others parts of the Ethiopia in 80s,where the SPL gangs even stolen my 11 years old brother in school to join Dinka SPL.

    repondre message

s
Sudan Tribune

