March 3, 2018 (JUBA) – Members of South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) have denied and condemned in the “strongest terms” government’s allegations that it apprehended a United Nations car loaded with guns, ammunitions and military equipment with connection to the SSNMC chairman, Bangasi Joseph Bakosoro.

The map of Western Equatoria in red

On Wednesday, SSNMC said in a statement, the state-owned television (SSBC) reported that “national security apprehended a UN car loaded with guns, ammunitions and military equipment”.

“The lady who was in charge of the car confessed the items belong to security officer Doming Ruiz who was connected to Joseph Bakosoro, who is currently in Uganda mobilizing for war in Western Equatoria”, SSBC, according to the statement, further reported.

“SSNMC would like to reach out to our supporters, well-wishers and the entire people of South Sudan that we, as an organisation, or our Chairman Bangasi Joseph Bakosoro, as an individual, have/has no knowledge about and no involvement in the said apprehension matter if at all the matter holds ground and can be substantiated any way,” partly reads the group’s 2 March statement.

“We strongly believe this allegation is unfounded and a shoddy and despicable propaganda by a government that has failed all milestones of a moral and trustworthy leadership/government, but has instead brought disgrace onto its people of good repute,” it adds.

The group, in its statement, also claimed the allegations made by the Juba regime was simply a ploy to justify their incessant violation and abrogation of the 21 December 2017 ceasefire agreement and advancing no political will for the resolution of South Sudan’s civil war.

“We assure the people of South Sudan that we stand for peace and search for durable solution to the crisis in our country,” it further said.

It further added, “SSNMC would like to appeal to the UN to investigate this matter and publish its findings to the people of South Sudan”.

(ST)