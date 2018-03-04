SPLM-N: Agar declares unilateral ceasefire after fresh clashes in Blue Nile with al-Hilu forces

March 3, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) announced a unilateral cessation of hostilities in the Blue Nile State with the rival faction led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu (SPLM-N Hilu) adding they repulsed an attack by the latter.

In a statement issued on Saturday Agar said his troops during the last three week repelled an attack on their fighters carried out by Gen Yacoub Osman Kaloka who was dispatched by al-Hilu from the Nuba Mountains with tank crew and ammunition.

"Abdel Aziz used the human and material resources of the Nuba Mountains in the war of the Movement against the Movement, and the war of margin against the margin," he said.

Reached by telephone, Mubarak Ardol, the SPLM-N Agar, said the tanks are already in the Blue Nile areas controlled by Joesph Teka, al-Hilu deputy but they had no ammunition or qualified crew to use it in the attacks on their positions.

SPLM-N al-Hilu spokesperson was not reachable for comment. But aid workers in the region confirmed the clashes saying wounded fighters have been transported to Maban in South Sudan for treatment.

The SPLM-N, which fights the Sudanese government since June 2011, has split into two factions after calls by al-Hilu for self-determination for the population of the Two Area.

Also, al-Hilu denies a split in the group saying there was a leadership change.

Agar stressed his rejection of the inter-factional clashes and announced he directed his troop to cease hostilities in the Blue Nile from Saturday 3 March onward.

"Our forces must not move, abide by defensive positions and stop all hostilities except in self-defence," he said.

In addition, he said they accept the mediation proposed by the UN special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan to end inter-SPLM-N factions hostilities.

The fighting between the two factions forced civilians to flee to refugees camps in troubled South Sudan.

UN officials called for a ceasefire and proposed a mediation between the two rebel factions but al-Hilu rejects the offer pointing he was elected by an extraordinary conference.

