Tonj state governor orders youth to surrender guns

March 2, 2018 (TONJ) - The newly appointed governor of South Sudan’s Tonj state, Anthony Bol Madut has issued an order calling for disarming of all youth involved in community clashes within the state.

Dozens were killed in clashes that occurred in Tonj last week.

Clashes between the Twic and Kongoor communities on Saturday also left more than 20 people, state authorities told Sudan Tribune.

The incident, officials said, was started when youth from Twic county raided cattle from the grazing land of Kongoor in Jal-wau county.

Despite the skirmishes, normal situation has reportedly been restored.

A disarmament order was on Thursday ordered by the governor, calling on all armed civilians to handover their guns within a week.

“All the chiefs, community leaders and commissioners are directed to inform the armed civilians to lay down their guns or gather their guns under their chiefs and hand them over to the government,” said the governor.

A peace conference, he stated, will take place after the disarmament process.

