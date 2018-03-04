Sudan, Kuwait to conduct joint military exercise soon

March 3, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Chief of General Staff of Kuwait Armed Forces, Lt Gen Mohammad Khaled Al-Kheder, said an agreement was reached to conduct joint military exercises with the Sudanese army in Khartoum during the coming period.

He told the Khartoum-based Al-Akhbar newspaper Saturday, the two sides agreed to exchange visits of troops to acquire experiences and transfer strategies between the two armies.

50 Kuwaiti officers have arrived in Khartoum last week to receive military studies and training at the Sudanese Military College.

He praised the combat efficiency of the Sudanese army, pointing to the close coordination between the chiefs of staff in the two countries.

On 11 February, al-Khader discussed with his Sudanese counterpart in Khartoum ways to develop military cooperation between the two countries and enhance combat efficiency to counter the challenges facing the region.

During the last years, the Sudanese army has enhanced its cooperation with the Arab Gulf armies and conducted a number of joint military exercises including with Saudi and UAE armies.

Also, the Sudanese army has been participating in the Saudi-led military coalition since 2015 in a regional effort to back the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after he was ousted from the capital Sanaa by the Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels.

