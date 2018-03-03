Sudanese ambassador to return to Egypt on Monday

 
 
 
March 3, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Ambassador to Egypt Abdel-Mahmood Abdel-Halim said he would return to Cairo on Monday to resume his work, two months after he was recalled to Khartoum.

JPEG - 14.8 kb
Ambassador Abdel-Mahmood Abdel Halim

Last December, the government-controlled media in Egypt carried out an unprecedented hostile media campaign against Sudan and its President Omer al-Bashir after a visit to Sudan of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On 5 January, Sudan recalled Abdel-Halim, accusing Egypt and Eritrea of backing armed opposition groups.

In press statements Friday, Abdel-Halim said he would resume his routine work after his return to Cairo, pointing he would work to promote bilateral relations between Sudan and Egypt.

According to Al-Arabi Al-Jadid an Egyptian website, Abdel-Mahmoud said he would focus on implementing the outcome of the quadripartite meeting to overcome all issues that prompted his summoning.

Following a meeting held on the sidelines of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa in January, al-Bashir and his counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi discussed the tensions between the two courtiers and agreed to form a quadripartite committee to develop a roadmap to restore the relationship to the right track.

The quadripartite committee including the foreign ministers and heads of intelligence from both countries met late last month in Cairo and agreed on a number of technical measures to diffuse the tensions.

On the other hand, the Sudanese ambassador pointed out that his return to Cairo “doesn’t mean the contested issues have been resolved, but indicates there is a serious commitment to resolving them”.

“We would follow closely the performance of the Egyptian media and its commitment to refrain from anything that could harm relations between the two countries and shows disrespect for Sudan’s leadership and choices,” said Abdel-Halim in response to a question on the potential performance of the Egyptian media in the coming period

He pointed out that the two countries differ on a number of issues including sovereignty, border, political, security, consular and media matters.

(ST)

  • 4 March 01:34, by mathet mayen

    IT GOT BE DINKA PEOPLE AND NUER PEOPLE. OH MY GOD I CAN SEE THEIR FACES.

    repondre message

  • 4 March 04:55, by Mayendit

    Let us see how that relation it work. Abdel Mahmood Abdel was the one who rally in Sudan against Egyptian people airing false information about Egyptian and Eritreans have combines Military to attacked Ethiopia and Sudan. They guy is even look terrible as you can see and he might need treatment rather being returned to run Affairs- ambassador. Egyptian’s government knows what Sudanese are trying.

    repondre message

  • 4 March 05:21, by Mayendit

    Correction: Above is the guy.

    The Sudanese government are shifting position every now and then, just because they wants to balance their interest as the rebels are scattering around Eritrea’s border, Ethiopia’s border, Chad’s border-Sudan and South Sudan’s border. The only country which will bring peace to North Sudan is Sister South Sudan if the case of Abyei is solved if not then nothing.

    repondre message

