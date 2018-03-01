South Sudan presidency hails ex- Tonj governor for peaceful transfer of power

March 1, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s presidential press secretary has commended the decision of the former Tonj governor who celebrated his removal from the office, saying he wants to show respect to South Sudanese leader.

Akec Tong Aleu (ST Photo)

Ateny Wek Ateny said accepting change shows respect to rule of law.

“That is how a confident man or woman should behave when removed from public office. The respect for the rule of law should be celebrated. Akec Tong is the one I should give unreserved respect, not those who run away when they hear news of their removal. Those types are the one that doesn’t think they can back to normal”, said Ateny while acknowledging the role played by the former governor.

The presidential spokesperson was reacting to social media reports and posts displaying a picture of former Tonj Governor celebrating his removal from the office.

Ateny did not mention a name of a person who ran away following removal from the office.

Commentators were quick to interpret the comments to mean a direct reference to the former chief of staff, Paul Malong Awan who decided to run away from Juba without handing over the office after removal from the assignment in May 2017

(ST)