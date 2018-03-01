 
 
 
Thursday 1 March 2018

South Sudan presidency hails ex- Tonj governor for peaceful transfer of power

March 1, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s presidential press secretary has commended the decision of the former Tonj governor who celebrated his removal from the office, saying he wants to show respect to South Sudanese leader.

JPEG - 30.1 kb
Akec Tong Aleu (ST Photo)

Ateny Wek Ateny said accepting change shows respect to rule of law.

“That is how a confident man or woman should behave when removed from public office. The respect for the rule of law should be celebrated. Akec Tong is the one I should give unreserved respect, not those who run away when they hear news of their removal. Those types are the one that doesn’t think they can back to normal”, said Ateny while acknowledging the role played by the former governor.

The presidential spokesperson was reacting to social media reports and posts displaying a picture of former Tonj Governor celebrating his removal from the office.

Ateny did not mention a name of a person who ran away following removal from the office.

Commentators were quick to interpret the comments to mean a direct reference to the former chief of staff, Paul Malong Awan who decided to run away from Juba without handing over the office after removal from the assignment in May 2017

(ST)

  • 1 March 23:11, by lino

    Ateny!

    You are comparing 2 different opinions; put yourself in both Malong and Akec then you will know what decision to make?!
    Question for you... When is the President going to fire himself based on the 2011 constitution?! He clings to power and only his days will leave that seat empty!!!

    repondre message

    • 2 March 01:36, by Koryom2

      • 2 March 05:16, by jubaone

        Kuch aka koryom2
        Just stick to the contents of the article and give pertinent responses other than your copy-abd-paste scum. That is something for lazy thinkers who can’t think well.

        repondre message

        • 2 March 05:38, by jubaone

          Who cares for these worthless "jiengestans" anyway? Gok, Tonj, Twic, Aweil and so on and on ? They are economically irrelevant, poor and unskilled illiterates as administrators, idling youth who waste their entire times singing bull/cow songs instead of cultivate and feed their hungry jienges. What has this governor of jiengestan Tonj done for his people?

          repondre message

  • 2 March 05:14, by Mayendit

    Still there is lacking of transparency and satisfaction factory. I had read the law in college and I knew all systems of what will make government runs smoothly but this South Sudan system is not familiar to what I had study. There are two types of running government. 1. Hot power system. 2. Soft power system. Hot power is a dictatorship system and soft power system is purely a democracy.

    repondre message

  • 2 March 05:18, by Eastern

    Akech Tong, like Taban Deng, is just another product of fake Arab....

    repondre message

    • 2 March 05:44, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      Akech doesn’t have the features of a "raw and unpolished jienge" like Daniel Awet or kiirminal himself with deep jienge trademark. He looks like a jellaba-jienge and one would think he is a Zande, Balanda etc.

      repondre message

      • 2 March 05:54, by Eastern

        jubaone,

        I have worked closely with Akech Tong Aleu in Kuacjok when he was deputy to Nyandeng Malek. I know him in depth. He acted the way he did because he’s not a ’raw’ jenge as you observed. If it was the Maturs, the Malongs of this world, you would expect fire. Now my friend Manhiem Bol should be freaky of what comes next.

        repondre message

  • 2 March 05:35, by Mayendit

    Continue: The above mentions are the choices for any country to chose one and decide on how to make establishment for government now, our people have to chose one. Each one has many ways of creating branches for example, moderate democracy system such as Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Israel and many more others. I am wondering what type of S.Sudan’s government system?. Decentralization system is confusing.

    repondre message

  • 2 March 05:48, by Mayendit

    Continue: The negative and positive about hot power system and soft is absolutely different. The hot power system is very negative indeed and the people might faces economic problems while, government controls every things and the good example is North Korea. The soft power system is the most positively democracy system, the citizens have the rights to do what the wants because of good economic.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



