email
print
Save
February 28, 2018 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese lawyer has petitioned to the African Commission on Human and People’s Right over the illegal detention by South Sudanese authorities since January 2017 of renowned human rights activists Samuel Dong Luak and Aggrey Idri.

PNG - 165.4 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

Wani Santino Jada says he has credible information that the two human rights activists are being held by the national security in Juba.

Both Luak and Idri were kidnapped belatedly on 23 January 2017, in the evening by Kenyan security personnel, allegedly collaborating with their South Sudanese counterparts, family members said.

The disappearance of the two South Sudanese officials drew lots of criticisms from human rights defenders across the globe, accusing the Kenyan government of targeting South Sudanese on their soil.

“The world is watching and everything is documented, there are those who committed crimes after the Second World War, those who committed war crimes, genocide, forceful disappearance and crime against humanity after the collapse of the soviet in Yugoslavia, Kosovo among others and they are still tried and you will not be an exception,” the lawyer told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

“Under Article 33(1) of the Convention on the Status of Refugees of 1951 and Protocol 1967. Lawyer Samuel is a refugee in Kenya, he fled South Sudan due to persecution and has well-founded fear and he was unwilling to return to South Sudan due to his political affiliation to SPLA-IO and he was under the protection of the Refugee Convention in Kenya,” he added.

He said South Sudan has the duty to respect the convention as stated in article 9 (3) of the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan of 2011 that all international human rights treaties ratified South Sudan are integral parts of the bill of rights in the Constitution of South Sudan.

Jada earlier petitioned to the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) when South Sudan appointed its regional lawmakers, violating article 50 of the treaty establishing the East African Community (EAC).

(ST)

  • 1 March 10:45, by Midit Mitot

    Molane Jada, your petition is well understood but JCE government will not understand that article, because Juba government does not understanding any thing though it,s written, even South Sudan constitution is nothing to them, doing things with their empty mind.

    repondre message

    • 1 March 10:54, by Eastern

      The good thing is, the world doesn’t operate on the whims of the JCE. The day of reckoning is near....!

      repondre message

      • 1 March 12:10, by South South

        Wani Santino Jada, an IO member thinks that these bogus petitions is sending out will help him to win the war.

        repondre message

  • 1 March 11:47, by Kush Natives

    We regarded such petition as a rebels petition, there’s nothing new on their behavior. They can preach gospel as priests, but at the END, they appeared as IO trash bags. Come to Addis Ababa this month and read Satan petition for us, we will listen to tigirinya song. Lies will never forget you thugs! Remain traitors for good and forget about holiland South Sudan. Sellout cowards!

    repondre message

    • 1 March 12:51, by Midit Mitot

      Kuch Natives,
      You people don,t feel shame to support that semi and failed government, good enough every tribe in South Sudan knows Barelgazal leadership behavior.

      repondre message

      • 1 March 13:19, by Koryom2

        "Lawyer petitions African court over two S. Sudan activists"
        Here is one of our so-called educated Equatorian petitioning African court! Where is that so-called African court of yours situated chap? These are the same idiots who keep creating from problems & run to foreign countries & go ask for humanitarian aid, international community & all. The government of South Sudan has been calling these>>

        repondre message

        • 1 March 13:25, by Koryom2

          losers to bring their ars*s back to South Sudan & come join the ’national dialogue’ but the losers are refusing. They think, their foreign masters from the US, the UK, their UN & NGOs would come & force them into power in South Sudan. Good luck with that fellows. What are their traitors like Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo doing in foreign countries?>>>

          repondre message

          • 1 March 13:32, by Koryom2

            The sellout traitors think that their foreign masters would negotiate their return to power in our country through back doors in the hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa & the traitors think the South Sudanese people would come & let the traitors rule us again, however the criminals wanted to sell our to their foreign masters from the US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs>>>>

            repondre message

            • 1 March 13:36, by Koryom2

              The traitors have been informed time & time to come & form their damn parties & contest against the current government through elections. But traitors end game is to bring their evil corporate America, the UK, their UN & their NGOs at all costs through their so-called "high level revitalization forum" in the hostels, brothels & bars of foreign countries>>>

              repondre message

              • 1 March 13:41, by Koryom2

                but traitors must be given a great example that treason doesn’t pay this time around. Who would want to live with the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned arabs of North & some of other creeps in between? Who really want these vermins in their villages? The US was given a first priority to come & invest in our country. But instead refused citing lack of infrastructur

                repondre message

                • 1 March 13:47, by Koryom2

                  in our country to come & invest in them. The US end game was to let the government of South Sudan chase away the Chinese companies out & give the US companies the pipeline free of charge. Some of our lowly informed South Sudanese brain dead would never understand that our country & our people have been taken hostage by the greatest evils on earth. But these same lowly informed South Sudanese>>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 1 March 13:53, by Koryom2

                    fools would be the first ones to wake up later like spook birds & after they see the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus & Arabs took over their villages like they had done in Gambella region, Central Kenya, Mozambique, Angola, Zimbabwe, South Africa or Namibia. But as far as I am concerned, not even a single Dinka/Jieng village would be taken by these vermins>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 1 March 13:59, by Koryom2

                      We keep informing some of South Sudanese fools that their evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their allies interest in our country & our people is to let our country borrow their damn loans from their world Bank & IMF cartels & scams & then bleed our country dry by bringing their evil juus from experts who would come & be lecturing our country to implement policies that are>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 1 March 14:05, by Koryom2

                        not in the interests of our country & our economy, but for their US & European interests. Our traitors like Pagan Amuom, Riek Machar, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo & Co. who are utterly economic illiterate are the ones being held hostage by the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN & their NGOs as their bargaining cards to sign our country resources, lands & our waters

                        repondre message

                        • 1 March 14:17, by Koryom2

                          to these foreign hyenas. But the hyenas & their puppets/stooges are wasting damn times & our times. Many African countries are extricating themselves from the US & the Europeans World banks & IMF cartels & scams. But we still have our idiots who are playing with our country & our people on behave of their foreign masters>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 1 March 14:26, by Koryom2

                            Some of our idiots have been told to look at the countries like Liberia & Sierra Leone, these countries have been bled dry by the evil corporate America & Europe for over 80 years. And you know what did the evil white Americans & Europeans did to them in return? Infected them Liberians, Guineans or Sierra Leonians with Ebola new strand in 2014>>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 1 March 14:31, by Koryom2

                              My South Sudanese fellows, no one is born with hatred & racism. But racism & hatred are thinks that you earn. The evil white American, English people, their evil juus, their UN & their sleazy NGOs love affair with our country & our people has gone too far & it must stop. Some of our Nuers & some Equatorians are told to get the hell out of these filthy so-called UN POCs & farm their damn own>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 1 March 14:36, by Koryom2

                                food since there is no more real war. But the idiots are refusing to get the hell out of these filthy UN sites. The idiots want to be used by the US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs as their begging bowls around the world & to use these idiots as their bargaining chips & cards against the current government to crawl their evil selves into our country to come & loot our country>>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 1 March 14:42, by Koryom2

                                  like what the evils had/are currently doing in DRC, CAR, Libya, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan or Ukraine. But some of our fools would never ever listen, however you explain to them hundred of times that their US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies are not our real friends but our true enemies----the evils are just after our resources, lands our Nile waters, to fight>>>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 1 March 14:47, by Koryom2

                                    the present of China through proxy & Geo-politically football play our country & our people during their damn so-called cold war & the evils are hoping that they can re-unite our country & our people like their then East & West Germany. And the evils would then run to their countries & brag—Western civilization. But the evils are playing with fire, that is not gonna happen under the sun even>>>>

                                    repondre message

                                    • 1 March 14:53, by Koryom2

                                      in million years. Why are some of our South Sudanese fools not asking as to why the evil white Americans, English people, their UN, their NGOs & their evil juus are so fixated on our country & our people when there are a lot of problems, DRC, CAR, Southern Khordupan, Southern Blue Nile, Libya, ethiopia, Somalia or even Kenya? Because our country is where these hyenas are desperately salivating>>>

                                      repondre message

                                      • 1 March 14:56, by Koryom2

                                        to poke their usual evil long noses into to come & loot it. But that is going to be next to impossible fellows. We are going to see those South Sudanese traitors who would want to evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between into our country.

                                        repondre message

                            • 1 March 15:02, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

                              Koryom2,

                              Shut up ya semi human being!! A chimpanzee reasons better than you. Let Wani open up a law suit against these criminals. For sure their time is coming very fast they must answer why they plunged the country to this depth of agony, misery and catastrophe.

                              repondre message

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

