Opposition party calls to release its ill leader

February 28, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) has called to release its leader Omer al-Digair who is detained since about two months ago, pointing he has been facing a critical health situation.

SCoP leader Omer al-Digair (ST Photo)

Al-Digair was arrested while he was in El-Obeid the capital of North Kordofan last January, after calls by his party to protest the increase of bred price within a series of drastic austerity measures included in the budget of 2018.

"The health of Omer Youssef al-Digair who has been arbitrarily detained since 6 January 2018 has deteriorated as he remains without access to medical care from his treating physician," said a statement released by the party on Wednesday.

"Al-Digair suffers acute ear infection, since December 2016 when he had been detained in Port Sudan prison and his treatment required a surgery," further said the statement.

The opposition party further expressed deep concern over the health of its leader and called for his immediate and unconditional release. Also, it called to release SCoP members and all the detainees from the other political forces and activists."

On 18 February, the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) released the detained leaders of the opposition National Umma Party of Sadiq al-Mahdi.

NISS Director Salah Gosh said the release of the remaining political leaders depends on the conduct of their parties.

On 23 February, the Sudanese authorities arrested the SCoP deputy chairman Khalid Omer Youssef.

The majority of political detainees are from the SCoP and the Sudanese Communist Party.

(ST)