Sudan’s al-Bashir receives message from Emir of Qatar



February 28, 2018 (KHARTOUM) The Sudanese president Omer Hassan Al-Bashir on Wednesday received a written letter from Qatar’s Emir Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

The message was handed over to President al-Bashir at the Presidential Palace by the Qatari Ambassador to Khartoum Rashid bin Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi.

The contents of the letter were not revealed except to say that it pertains to bilateral ties and ways of developing and enhancing them.

Following his meeting with al-Bashir, Al Nuaimi told reporters that the meeting was fruitful and indicative of the strong and eternal relations between the two countries.

On 19 February, al-Bashir sent a letter to Qatar’s Emir. Also, the contents of the message weren’t disclosed.

Last October, al-Bashir visited Doha within a Gulf tour that also took him to Riyadh and Kuwait.

At the time, observers spoke about a possible mediation he is undertaking to settle the crisis between Qatar and a Saudi-led alliance including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Qatar has been one of the few countries where Sudan enjoys relatively warm relations with. For years the rich Arab Gulf state has hosted peace talks between the Sudanese government and Darfur rebel groups which eventually resulted in the signing of a peace accord in 2011.

Last year, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt severed ties with Qatar accusing it of supporting Islamist terrorist groups and arch-foe Iran. But Doha vehemently denies the charges.

Sudan is among the Arab states that refused to take part in the ongoing diplomatic crisis and declared its support for the Kuwaiti efforts to settle the rift.

(ST)