Sudan announces limited reshuffle in top army posts

February 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir, on Tuesday, has reshuffled the army command of joint staff as well as ground forces, navy and air forces.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, spokesperson of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), Ahmed Khalifa al-Shami, said the move comes within the framework of routine work and in accordance with the laws and regulations of the armed forces.

He pointed out that the changes included limited reshuffle in the army command of joint staff.

“Lieutenant General Kamal Abdel-Ma’arouf al-Mahi has been appointed as Chief of Staff replacing Lieutenant General Imad El-Din Mustafa Adawi and Lieutenant General Isam al-Din al-Mubarak has been promoted to the rank of First Lieutenant and appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff replacing First Lieutenant General Yahia Mohamed Kheir Ahmed” read the statement

According to the spokesperson, State Defence Minister Lieutenant General Ali Mohamed Salim has been promoted to the rank of First Lieutenant General. Also, Lieutenant General Alsir Hussein Bashir Hamid has been promoted to the rank of First Lieutenant General and appointed as SAF General Inspector.

Also, Lieutenant General Abdel-Fatah al-Burhan Abdel-Rahman has been appointed as Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces and Major General Salah al-Din Abdel-Khalig Saeed has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed as Chief of Staff of the Air Forces.

On the other hand, Major General Abdallah al-Matari Al-Fardi has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed as Chief of Staff of the Navy replacing Lieutenant General Fath Al-Rahman Muhy al-Din Salih.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Hashim Abdel-Mutalab Ahmed Babiker has been appointed as Chief of Joint Operations and Major General Adam Haroun Idris has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces Operations.

Also, Major General Mohamed Manti Angar has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces Administration as the Director of Guidance and Services Major General Osman Mohamed Al-Aghbash has been promoted to Lieutenant General.

