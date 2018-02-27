Tonj governor hands over office to successor with call for unity

February 26, 2018 (JUBA)- A relieved South Sudanese governor has welcomed a successor with a pledge to extending his support should it be required and called on the population to support the new governor in his efforts to accomplish his duties and deliver services.

Akec Tong Aleu (ST Photo)

President Salva Kiir last week issued a republican order removing from office governor of Tonj State Akec Tong Aleu and replaced him with Anthony Bol Madut a former Warrap governor and a rebel commander in Tonj area during the war of liberation struggle from Sudan from which the new nation seceded in 2011

No official explanation was given for changes.

However, Aleu welcomed his removal, saying it was a constitutional right of the president to appoint and relieve officials from their positions.

“I have officially handed over the office to the new governor. I received him on Friday afternoon from the Tonj airport and took him to the secretariat general where he and I held a joint cabinet briefing before to address a public meeting at the Freedom Square. It was a warm reception,” Akec told Sudan Tribune on Monday.

The former governor called on the people of the area to extend his successor a support similar to that one he had received from them while in office, saying support was vital for the provision of services and harmony.

Karlos Maluil Makuek, a former HIV/Aid chairperson, hailed the former governor for organizing a reception and peacefully handing over the office to the new official, saying he has set a precedent to other officials who would be appointed into the same capacity in future.

“Former governor made another historic thing by handing over the office officially and took the new governor to Freedom square for a public rally. This is a good spirit and we wish our leaders to behave in the same way when they are relieved from their respective positions," he said...

"Hon Akec has shown him (new governor) a good cooperation unless the new governor will breach it in future,” Makuek told Sudan Tribune when reached for comments on how the exchange of power was done.

