Ghana police to cooperate in UN probe on sexual violence



February 25, 2018 (JUBA) - The Ghanaian police vowed on Sunday to fully cooperate with the United Nations in probing some of its officers accused of involvement in sexual misconduct at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The police, in a statement, said it is committed to ensuring highest the professional standards by its officers serving in the various UN missions.

The statement signed Ghana’s Director General of Police Public Affairs, David Eklu also stated that the police administration "will not tolerate any acts or actions by Ghanaian Police officers that go contrary to United Nations rules and regulations."

Ghana police on Sunday confirmed reports that 46 of its officers serving with the UN Mission in South Sudan were sent back home.

The UN mission in South Sudan said Saturday that it had asked the 46-member unit to return to the capital Juba from its protection of civilians site in Wau, northwest of Juba, after an investigation was launched into a complaint that members of the unit were having sexual relations with women living at the camp.

There are six protection sites in South Sudan, housing some 204,501 residents. The UN mission in South Sudan comprises 17,000 troops, including 4,000 soldiers of the Regional Protection Forces.

"The police administration immediately sent a response through the Ghana Permanent Mission to the UN indicating its fullest cooperation and support to investigate the alleged sexual exploitation and abuse case," the statement read.

The Ghanaian police administration has requested the UN to permit a three-member team to be immediately deployed into the mission area for a better understanding of the incident.

(ST)