 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 26 February 2018

North Darfur suffering food shortages: governor

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 25, 2018 (EL-FASHER) The government of North Darfur State acknowledged that four localities are suffering from food shortage due to lack of rain during the last fall season.

JPEG - 21.5 kb
Kariya Mohamed Abbakar, 50, from Jebel Saiey, North Darfur, gives Ismael Adam, 2, water to drink at her shelter at the Abu Shouk camp for internally displaced people, in El-Fasher March 19, 2013. (Albert Gonzalez Farran/UNAMID/Handout)

Governor of North Darfur State Abdel-Wahid Youssef said there is a food shortage in the localities of Um Kaddada, Tawila, al-Kouma and Twaisha, pointing out that residents of these localities can’t get grains due to lack of rainfall.

Speaking at a public rally on Thursday in El-Fasher, Youssef described the year 2018 as the year of hardship, calling on the rich people to give Zakat (alms) to the poor and the needy.

Also, an informed source told Sudan Tribune on the condition of anonymity that the results of an agricultural survey underlined existence of a major food shortage in North Darfur.

He pointed out that the shortage amounts to 190,000 metric tons, a 10% increase of last year’s shortage which reached 157,000 metric tons.

Earlier this month, MPs in North Darfur demanded the local government to declare the food shortage and intervene urgently to resolve the living conditions problems.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


A shattered hope: Revisiting the horrors of Juba’s massacre 2018-02-24 19:52:46 By Duop Chak Wuol Sometimes it is better to immerse yourself in other’s experiences to get an understanding of your own imagination. It is not rational to conclude that what you imagine is (...)

“The Nile: Shared River, Collective Action” 2018-02-22 08:06:26 By Dr. Eng. Seleshi Bekele Ethiopia is hosting the 2018 Regional Nile Day Celebration in commemoration of the establishment of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) on February 22, 1999 in Dar es (...)

James Dak’s case:: Why death sentence should be canceled 2018-02-19 14:27:34 By Peter Gai Manyuon On Monday 12th of February 2018, a South Sudan court in Juba sentenced James Gatdet Dak to death by hanging, citing several provisions in the constitution as the basis upon (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.