Sudanese security arrest opposition SCoP deputy leader

February 23, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) Friday have arrested Khalid Omer Youssef the deputy chairman of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP).

Last week the NISS released dozens of the political detainees from the National Umma Party (NUP) and political activists arrested after protests against the rising prices of essential commodities in January.

However, the authorities kept in detention the leaders of the SCoP and the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP). NISS Director Salah Gosh said their release depends on the conduct of their parties.

In a statement released on Friday evening, SCoP spokesperson said Youssef was arrested in front of his family’s house in Khartoum.

"The arrest of the party’s deputy chairman comes in the context of taking the leaders of political parties hostages in exchange for abandoning the confrontation of the regime and the resistance of the budget of starvation," said the opposition party.

"We confirm that the party will not give up and will not abandon his positions and his activities in the street until salvation is achieved," the statement further stressed.

This week, the NISS arrests three members of the Sudanese Communist Party from their homes in Khartoum.

The NISS recently foiled two protests announced by the opposition groups and activists in the social media.

The first three protests against the increase of bred prices mobilised hundreds of protesters for the first time since September 2013.

Youssef and the SCoP former leader Ibrahim al-Sheikh went underground during the protests but they appeared recently after the release of NUP political detainees.

(ST)