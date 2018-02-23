SPLM-N Agar, Chad’s Deby discuss Sudan’s peace

 
 
 
February 23, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N Agar) led by Malik Agar said it has discussed with the Chadian President Idris Deby efforts to achieve peace in Sudan.

JPEG - 35.6 kb
Chad’s President Idriss Deby (Reuters)

In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune Friday, SPLM-N Agar spokesperson said a delegation including the Movement chairman Malik Agar, deputy chairman Yasser Arman and member of the leadership council Jar al-Nabi Abas visited N’Djamena from 13 to 22 February.

He pointed out that the delegation met with President Deby and a number of the Chadian officials.

According to Ardol, Deby expressed readiness to support all efforts to achieve peace in Sudan, stressing he doesn’t lead mediation initiative but respects and supports existing efforts.

“President Idris Deby and Chad have exerted sincere efforts to achieve peace in Sudan and particularly in Darfur” read the statement

He quoted Deby as saying he supports the unity of Sudan, pointing that Chad and Sudan relations are old and based on joint values, culture, kinship, history and interests.

For its part, the SPLM-N Agar delegation briefed President Deby on the situation in Sudan and efforts made to achieve a comprehensive political solution as well as the obstacles that hindered those efforts.

The Movement called on Deby to continue his efforts and support for the existing initiatives which aim to achieve a comprehensive and just solution for the Sudanese crises.

The statement denied the visit of the Movement delegation to Chad was intended to hold secret talks with a delegation from the Sudanese government.

“Our visit to Chad reflects our deep appreciation to the Chadian peoples and leadership represented by President Deby who hosts thousands of Sudanese refugees and seeks to support the peace efforts” further read the statement

The Sudanese army has been fighting the SPLM-N rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.

The African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) led by the former South African president Thabo Mbeki is brokering peace talks between the Sudanese government and SPLM-N.

The SPLM-N has split into two factions: one led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu and the other led by Malik Agar. The rift emerged last year after al-Hilu accused Agar and the then secretary general Yasser Arman of refusing to back his demand for the Nuba Mountains self-determination.

Al-Hilu’s faction has won the support of the Movement’s major military leadership.

The AUHIP had excluded Agar group form the ceasefire and humanitarian access talks which took place earlier this month in Addis Ababa between the government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu.

(ST)

