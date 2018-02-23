 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 23 February 2018

S. Sudan president calls on regional leaders to end civil war

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 22, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Thursday urged regional leaders to help bring peace to his conflict-ridden nation, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

PNG - 165.4 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

The South Sudanese leader made the remarks at the 19th East African Community (EAC) Heads of State summit held in Kampala, Uganda.

The South Sudanese leader specifically called on the East African regional leaders to be supportive of African initiatives, stressing that war and insecurity are hindering positive development in the region.

He, however, reiterated Africa’s newest nation’s commitment and full support as a member state to the East African community to achieved infrastructure and health development in the region.

Speaking at the same summit, Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni urged his counterparts to continue on the path of connecting people on the region and internal investment in infrastructure to boost the facilitation of production and productivity.

“While the rest of Africa continues to register slow growth, EAC is the fastest growing region. This is partly due to solving this bottleneck of communication by investing heavily in infrastructure,” he remarked.

Museveni also requested all partner states to focus on to the challenge of doing business in order to realize value for money for the investments the region makes in infrastructure.

“I wish to mention some of the challenges, like, delays in project delivery caused by procurement challenges. As heads of states, we agreed on the priority projects across the region, but we do not have in place a harmonized approach of procuring for these projects,” stressed the Uganda leader, also chair of the summit.

The two-day summit is under the theme: “Enhancing Socio-Economic Development for deeper Integration of the Community”.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 23 February 07:40, by Mopedi

    Kiir should not just go and attend the lectures on EAC development, Yesterday I said it is too early for South Sudan to be the member of such organization. There are priorities SS must tackle first not being a member of such can bring stability, economic improvement, and cohesion. Making such remarks only anger those who love SS.

    repondre message

    • 23 February 07:49, by jubaone

      Mopedi,
      Look at it this way, SS is like a wretched, blind, lame and sick orphan (sorry for this insulting comparison to many of our own orphans). It becomes a moral obligation of the healthy, strong and able EA "big brothers" to pick this "sick" child, pamper and wipe his "butt" clean. These tailess monkeys have made SS the laughing stock and "sick" child of EA that has refused to grow up.

      repondre message

      • 23 February 08:54, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

        Lets hope the President is serious this time around to bring peace to South Sudan.

        repondre message

  • 23 February 09:28, by deng

    MR. President for me, the peace will not come from outside, you as president will do more for peace to come not region or world, tough decision and painful one will bring peace. the change will come when we accept it to take place.

    repondre message

    • 23 February 11:01, by Koryom2

      Mr. Deng, you are right pal, our country and our is being bullied by some lowly creeps---the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some their creepy allies in our region like ethiopia, North Sudan & Kenya and *their US, ethoiopia, North Sudan and Kenya to some small extent & even our so-called juus, their UN, NGOs & some of their their evil allies in between>>>

      repondre message

      • 23 February 11:09, by Koryom2

        Why are the same criminals, in the governance of South Sudan since 2005, who sacked for *corruptions, incompetents and insubordination* take our people and our hostage in foreign countries like North Sudan, ethiopia & Kenya?>>>

        repondre message

        • 23 February 11:21, by Koryom2

          The answer is---the traitors are working to sell our country evil their corporate, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, evil evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between. But the criminals are playing with fire. We are not going to live with the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus & some of their evil allies in between>>>

          repondre message

          • 23 February 11:26, by Koryom2

            The corporate America, the UK, their UN, NGOs, their evil juus & some of their sleazy allies in between has gone too far. And it must stop. We are here Mr. Deng.

            repondre message

  • 23 February 10:20, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    At public levels there are various means this conflict can be reconciled politically, through elections, revolt within party, constitutional court, pressure groups, these political demand may be seek

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


“The Nile: Shared River, Collective Action” 2018-02-22 08:06:26 By Dr. Eng. Seleshi Bekele Ethiopia is hosting the 2018 Regional Nile Day Celebration in commemoration of the establishment of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) on February 22, 1999 in Dar es (...)

James Dak’s case:: Why death sentence should be canceled 2018-02-19 14:27:34 By Peter Gai Manyuon On Monday 12th of February 2018, a South Sudan court in Juba sentenced James Gatdet Dak to death by hanging, citing several provisions in the constitution as the basis upon (...)

The Position of the SPLM-N on Relief Delivery Same Wine, Old Bottles! 2018-02-18 06:50:42 By Elwathig Kameir On January 19, 2017, I published an article titled “Armed Struggle and Civil Resistance in Sudan: Catch 22,” from which I quote the following opening paragraphs (from i to iii): (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.