 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 22 February 2018

South Sudan president warns police against abuse of power

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

New police recruits during a parade in Yambio June 27, 2016 (ST)

February 21, 2018 (JUBA)- South Sudanese president has warned security service officials against abuse of power pointing that the sector was a service institution subordinate to a civilian administration.

President Salva Kiir, according to a presidential aide, said everyone was now seeing serving in the security sector as the shortest way to get into power for personal gains.

“If you noticed, everyone wants to be a general because they are seeing it a way to get into power. This concept must be changed. Army as a service institution, like other institutions,” said president Kiir.

He emphasized on discipline and consistency, saying these were the foundation for a professional army.

The president made the remarks on Tuesday during the swearing-in service of the new Inspector General of Police, Majak Akec Malok, whom he described as disciplined and consistent, traits needed to be trustworthy and appointed to the top post.

The South Sudan Police was founded after the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 2005 within the government efforts to transform the SPLA fighters into a professional army and institutionalised police.

So, like the army, the new police recruits are the result of the DDR programmes but at the difference of the SPLA the police sector was neglected and there was no sufficient preparation and training for the criminal investigation or administrative police.

Analysts agree that the police for several years worked with the guerrilla mentality in the SPLA controlled areas, a matter that caused distrust between the police and local communities and opened the door for political ambitions and corruption.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 February 10:23, by Rumbek S. Sudan

    President Kiir, we can still blame you we citizens of this country. How can thieves collected from markets be professional police officers? Look at how all police cars are being branded and use for public transport. The land cruisers use for transport from Juba to Yirol, Rumbek and up to Aweil are for the police and army. They are painted in white and use by individuals in the police and the army.

    repondre message

    • 22 February 10:37, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

      Great Mr. President. The new IGP is welcome. The former (Saeed Abdelatif Chol) is a criminal who has been dismissed from the Police force in Sudan twice for consistent misappropriation of funds. While in Rumbek, he sold guns to civilians which is the cause of insecurity in Rumbek up to date.

      repondre message

  • 22 February 12:13, by Kenyang ll

    Someone needs to read Salva Kiir his Bible, Luke 41-3.

    .....

    repondre message

    • 22 February 12:18, by Kenyang ll

      Luke 6:41-3

      repondre message

      • 22 February 12:19, by Kenyang ll

        Why do you look at the speck in your brother’s eye, but fail to notice the beam in your own eye? How can you say, ‘Brother, let me take the speck out of your eye,’ while you yourself fail to see the beam in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the beam out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.

        .....

        repondre message

        • 22 February 12:21, by Kenyang ll

          No good tree bears bad fruit, nor does a bad tree bear good fruit.…"

          ....

          repondre message

          • 22 February 12:27, by Kenyang ll

            Salva Kiir:
            - Fired entire SPLM/A leaders who liberated South Sudan and replaced them with former enemies and traitors.
            - can Fire anyone at any time, including local elected officials
            - Is the only president in the entire world who can keep millions of dollars in the office.
            - Can approve, donate or write checks from national resource (money) in his name.
            - Etc.

            repondre message

            • 22 February 13:05, by Kenyang ll

              Just from the article, Salva Kiir is a power abuser. He is supposed to first pause and thank former Inspector General for his national services. Same apply to all those who served his administration. Before long, the new police Inspector General, Majak Akec will find himself being looked down and blamed for the regime existing, old failures

              repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


“The Nile: Shared River, Collective Action” 2018-02-22 08:06:26 By Dr. Eng. Seleshi Bekele Ethiopia is hosting the 2018 Regional Nile Day Celebration in commemoration of the establishment of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) on February 22, 1999 in Dar es (...)

James Dak’s case:: Why death sentence should be canceled 2018-02-19 14:27:34 By Peter Gai Manyuon On Monday 12th of February 2018, a South Sudan court in Juba sentenced James Gatdet Dak to death by hanging, citing several provisions in the constitution as the basis upon (...)

The Position of the SPLM-N on Relief Delivery Same Wine, Old Bottles! 2018-02-18 06:50:42 By Elwathig Kameir On January 19, 2017, I published an article titled “Armed Struggle and Civil Resistance in Sudan: Catch 22,” from which I quote the following opening paragraphs (from i to iii): (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.