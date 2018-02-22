February 21, 2018 (KAMPALA) – South Sudan President Salva Kiir is in Kampala, Uganda to attend the 19th ordinary summit of the East Africa heads of states on Thursday.

South Sudan’s Salva Kiir and Uganda’s minister for national security Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde in Kampala, February 21, 2018 (South Sudan Press Unit)

The spokesperson for South Sudan’s presidency, Ateny Wek Ateny said it will be the first time Kiir is attending the summit as head of state since South Sudan joined the East African Community (EAC) in 2016.

The Ugandan Minister of National Security, Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde received the South Sudanese leader on arrival at Entebbe airport.

The various heads of states attending the two-day summit to be held under the theme: “Enhancing Socio-Economic Development for deeper Integration of the Community,” are expected to discuss infrastructure, health financing and development in the region.

Uganda’s Minister of State for EAC Affairs, Julius Wandera Maganda said the summit will provide the political support and impetus to the EAC regional integration process and agenda, including taking stock of the implementation of directives made at previous summits.

“In addition to the summit, we are convening two other important meetings: the 4th EAC Heads of State joint Retreat on Infrastructure Development and Financing, and the first EAC Heads of States Summit on Investment in Health,” Maganda said on Tuesday.

There will also be that will incorporate separate development partners’ round table and exhibitions from 21-22 February, according to the Ugandan official.

At the end of the two days retreat, the EAC region is expected to come up with, a framework with concrete measures that will accelerate and support the attainment of the objectives of the EAC Development Strategy, the Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals in the infrastructure and health sectors.

(ST)