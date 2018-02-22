Sudan’s ruling party sacks presidential aide

February 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) — The ruling National Congress Party (NCP) chaired by President Omer Hassan al-Bashir has dismissed his deputy in the party and presidential assistant Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid on Wednesday.

Presidential Assistant, Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid (SUNA Photo)

Hamid who is also the head of the Sudanese government negotiating team for peace talks to end the conflict in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states has been replaced by Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, a former minister of local governments and former North Kordofan governor.

His removal comes after a speech for President al-Bashir before the NCP Shura Council, the parliament of the ruling party, on 20 January. At the time it was reported that the President criticised his action on several matters especially the economic front.

Also, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour was annoyed by Hamid statements on Egypt’s involvement on a plot with Eritrea to overthrow the Sudanese regime.

The decision to remove Hamid was announced after a meeting of the NCP leadership office chaired by President al-Bashir.

In his first press statement after the meeting on Wednesday evening, Faisal announced his appointment and told reporters that the NCP leadership decided to set up a higher council for the macro policies and discussed the economic situation.

"The meeting discussed the economic situation and the measures taken to deal with. Also, a number of measures and decisions on the economic situation have been adopted and the executive power will implement it," said a written statement released after the meeting.

Hassan Ibrahim who is an old member of the Islamist party has been praised for his managerial skills.

In his speech before the Shura Council on 20 January, al-Bashir pointed to the economic challenges his government is facing and stressed on the need for drastic measures and to reduce the public spending.

(ST)