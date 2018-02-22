 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 22 February 2018

Sudan accuses UNAMID of hiding Mission staff accused of sexual assault

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) The Special Prosecutor of Darfur Crimes Al-Fatih Mohamed Tayfor has accused the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) of hiding Mission staff involved in sexual offences.

JPEG - 50.8 kb
Members of the South African battalion of the UNAMID on March 9, 2008 (photo UN)

On Tuesday, Tayfor met with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, Tuesday in North Darfur State capital, El-Fasher.

During the meeting, the special prosecutor said UNAMID deliberately hided and transferred the witnesses and the accused to their countries.

He pointed out that the Mission’s actions “impedes achievement of justice and contributes to impunity according to the court”.

Last November, UNAMID said it is investigating alongside the Sudanese authorities the involvement of one of its civilian staff in “sexual offences” against a female minor.

At the time, UNAMID head, Jeremiah N. Mamabolo stressed his personal commitment to protect the rights and dignity of the victim and ensure justice is done.

According to Ashorooq TV, Tayfor also accused the Mission of fabricating reports about sexual violations in Darfur, saying UNAMID didn’t cooperate with him in a number of cases.

He added the Mission should have investigated the claims it receives before it publishes them, saying those reports have never been presented to his court to ensure their authenticity.

Tayfor further accused the UNAMID of seeking to take over the role of the Sudanese police in dealing with the internal issue.

The prosecutor mentioned his court has ruled in four cases of sexual assault against military men, pointing out these crimes were committed inside the cities, not at war zones.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


“The Nile: Shared River, Collective Action” 2018-02-22 08:06:26 By Dr. Eng. Seleshi Bekele Ethiopia is hosting the 2018 Regional Nile Day Celebration in commemoration of the establishment of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) on February 22, 1999 in Dar es (...)

James Dak’s case:: Why death sentence should be canceled 2018-02-19 14:27:34 By Peter Gai Manyuon On Monday 12th of February 2018, a South Sudan court in Juba sentenced James Gatdet Dak to death by hanging, citing several provisions in the constitution as the basis upon (...)

The Position of the SPLM-N on Relief Delivery Same Wine, Old Bottles! 2018-02-18 06:50:42 By Elwathig Kameir On January 19, 2017, I published an article titled “Armed Struggle and Civil Resistance in Sudan: Catch 22,” from which I quote the following opening paragraphs (from i to iii): (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.