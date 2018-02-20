 
 
 
Partial release of political detainees intends to divide Sudanese opposition: Abu Issa

February 19, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Sudanese opposition coalition National Consensus Forces (NCF) Farouk Abu Issa, Monday described the release of some detainees and the retention of others, as an attempt to divide the opposition groups.

Sudanese opposition leader Farouk Abu Issa arrives at court for a hearing in his trial in Khartoum on 23 February 2015 (Photo: AFP/Ebrahim Hamid)

The Sudanese government on Sunday announced the release of 80 opponents and activists detained for taking part in protests against the rising prices in the country. The majority of the freed detainees was from the National Umma Party of Sadiq al-Mahdi.

"The release of some (detainees) is an opportunistic choice intended to divide the opposition," Abu Issa said in a recorded statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

"We are no longer divisible, (but) united on your rejection and the need to get rid of you," he said.

"Why this discrimination, you announced the release of all the detainees, you did not say some and you did not distinguish. Now you distinguish this party from that and this is your goal, but these whispers no longer fool us and we reject them," he stressed.

Following the failure of the African Union-brokered roadmap agreement to settle the Sudanese conflict, the Sudan Call forces and the NCF, which was opposed to the political process, agreed to join hands to peacefully topple down the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

The leaders of two left parties, the Sudanese Communist Party and the Sudanese Congress Party, are still in jail without charge since last January.

Presidential assistance Abdel Rahman al-Mahdi said the other political detainees would be released soon after ending some procedures without elaborating but Salah Gosh the head of the Sudanese security and intelligence services said their release depends on the conduct of their political parties.

(ST)

