South Sudan rebels release two Kenyan pilots

February 19, 2018 (MALAKAL) - South Sudanese rebels have released the two Kenyan pilots in their custody after receiving compensation for the family of a civilian killed when their plane crashed in Akobo, a town in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state, a rebel spokesperson said.

JPEG - 9.2 kb
South Sudan’s former vice-president turned rebel leader, Riek Machar, says regional sanctions could effectively end conflict in the country (Photo: Reuters)

The plane crashed in January, killing a woman and several livestock.

The rebel’s deputy spokesperson, Lam Paul Gabriel, was quoted saying that $107,700 (Sh10.9 million) was paid as compensation.

"I have just confirmed now that pilots have been released by the local leaders of Akobo after they received a full compensation from the Kenya delegates," Lam told Reuters on Monday.

"That is not a ransom. It is just a compensation requested not by the SPLA-IO [South Sudan armed opposition army] but by the families of the deceased and the owners of the properties. All we did as SPLM-IO [South Sudan armed opposition movement] is just to facilitate the exchange and provide security for the pilots,” he further stressed.

The Kenyan foreign affairs officials were not available to comment.

More than three million South Sudanese have been displaced since conflict broke out in the country in December 2013. An estimated up 4 million people at the brink of facing starvation, aid agencies say.

(ST)

  • 20 February 07:18, by South South

    It’s a ransom, rebels will pocket money and leave poor families without nothing.

    repondre message

    • 20 February 08:38, by Games

      South South
      Its not a ransom, but these people are just claiming their shares that have been used by your JCE bribing Kenyans government to kidnapping IO supporters and to neutral the IO. Hope others counties will do same to those Kenya thieves and teach them good lessons

      repondre message

      • 20 February 11:39, by Koryom2

        Game,
        If that is not ransom; then tell the world what it is? By the Way, the government of South Sudan will take that Akoba of yours & gives it to its rightful owners----the Anyuaks of the Sudan. Some of you Nuers losers are always told to be mindful of others who don’t give a damn about your usual Jang/Dinka rivalry to which some of you Nuers cannot match our we fight wars>>>

        repondre message

        • 20 February 11:48, by Koryom2

          In other words----the Dinkas/Jaangs are the fighters of long shot war fares and we are going to bloody noses your evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between out of our country once and for all. Do you traitors think, we are going to come & respect your evil corporate America, their evil juus, English people, their UN>>>

          repondre message

          • 20 February 11:52, by Koryom2

            their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between out of our country, North Sudan, the so-called ethiopia and their evil juus; out of our country once and for all. Get this right fools.

            repondre message

  • 20 February 09:33, by gatkhornuerikajuba

    The more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war.

    If someone thinks that love and peace is a cliche that must have been left behind in the Sixties, that’s his problem. Love and peace are eternal.

    repondre message

  • 20 February 11:41, by Kush Natives

    IO must released everything they have kidnapped including chickens, let alone kenyan pilots. Begging us to come in isn’t a solution for you at all!

    repondre message

