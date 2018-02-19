 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 19 February 2018

200,000 S. Sudanese refugees expected in Sudan in 2018: UN

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 18, 2018 (KHARTOUM) – About 200,000 South Sudanese refugees are expected in Sudan in 2018, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report.

JPEG - 110 kb
South Sudanese refugees in White Nile State receive humanitarian assistance on 27 February 2017 (SUNA photo)

The world body, early this month, launched the 2018 South Sudanese Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP), which is said, targets an estimated 200,000 refugee arrivals into Sudan this year.

“Continued fighting, limited humanitarian assistance and extreme levels of food insecurity are forcing citizens of South Sudan to seek refuge, safety and access to food and basic services in neighbouring countries,” OCHA said in its bi-weekly bulletin.

The humanitarian agency, said as the South Sudanese refugee response enters its fifth year, there is a need to move beyond just emergency response, and focus on longer-term solutions that will strengthen resilience and allow the refugees to become more self-reliant.

“Camp-based assistance will continue to be provided in established camps, with a move towards more durable infrastructure,” it said.

Greater emphasis, it stressed, will be placed on addressing refugee needs in out-of-camp locations, with a view to expand community-based assistance to support host communities and ensure refugees are able to continue living outside of camps if they choose.

One of the main objectives of the RRRP focus on maintaining an emergency response capacity to ensure immediate protection responses and address the urgent needs of new arrivals in 2018.

According to the UN humanitarian office, the government of Sudan maintains an open border policy for refugees, ensuring unfettered access, immediate protection and safety within Sudan’s borders.

The 2018 response strategy, it stressed, focuses on assistance for new arrivals, while at the same time addressing ongoing needs of the existing refugee caseload, including those in out-of-camp locations.

The South Sudanese conflict, now in its fifth year, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people since its outbreak in December 2013.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 February 14:56, by Koryom2

    "200,000 S. Sudanese refugees expected in Sudan in 2018: UN"
    What a trash of a headline? Are the bunch of South Sudanese traitors cowering in foreign countries & are hellbent on selling our country to their evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between? How can’t the parasites in the UN predict about the running of South Sudanese to other countries?>

    repondre message

    • 19 February 15:03, by Koryom2

      Oh well, I know where is going. The parasites are going to go & beg in the name of their usual hungry South Sudan & the South Sudanese people & then come spend what they had begged on the opulence hotels, bars & brothels in Nairobi, Kampala or Adis Ababa. And give the rest to other hungry African refugees & a few crumbs to South Sudanese & their begging cycle begins in the so-called lean season>>>

      repondre message

      • 19 February 15:17, by Koryom2

        Have a look on that picture, it has nothing to do with the South Sudanese, but a Darfur refugees picture. But well, only South Sudanese are always the hungriest people on earth. Where do many other refugees from countries like ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia, North Sudan, CAR, DRC, Northern Nigeria or Burundi gets their damn food from?>>>

        repondre message

        • 19 February 15:25, by Koryom2

          Well, l know our country is where the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between have projected their TVs cameras & their media propaganda machines 24/7. Since our country is only country in Africa with resources left to be destroyed & plundered out of chaos like DRC, CAR, Libya, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan or Ukraine>>>

          repondre message

          • 19 February 15:30, by Koryom2

            and these same evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between, have been using some of our South Sudanese traitors as their puppets/stooges & some lowly informed Nuers & Equatorians as their foot soldiers/pawns to effect their regime change project in our country & against our people. But the evils are going to be bloody nosed pretty badly>>

            repondre message

            • 19 February 15:36, by Koryom2

              The evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their UN & their NGOs love affair with our country & our people has gone too far and it must stop. These same evil white Americans, English people, their UN, their NGOs & even some of their creepy allies in own region want to be use as countries in the middle to bully our country & our people on behave of their damn foreign masters>>>

              repondre message

              • 19 February 15:50, by Koryom2

                from the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their foreign bank-rollers from Arab gulf states in exchange for foreign aid & arms supplies. But the criminals are playing with fire though. Many of our South Sudanese brain dead are always inform that their evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between don’t give a damn about them>>>

                repondre message

                • 19 February 16:31, by Koryom2

                  the evils are just after our resources, land, our Nile waters & to counter China’s companies present in our country by proxy through the foolish & sellouts like Rebecca Nyandeng, her ugly son, Majak Agoot, Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Riek Machar, Kosti Manibe, Riek Machar & other traitors in between that l failed to mention here>>>

                  repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


James Dak’s case:: Why death sentence should be canceled 2018-02-19 14:27:34 By Peter Gai Manyuon On Monday 12th of February 2018, a South Sudan court in Juba sentenced James Gatdet Dak to death by hanging, citing several provisions in the constitution as the basis upon (...)

The Position of the SPLM-N on Relief Delivery Same Wine, Old Bottles! 2018-02-18 06:50:42 By Elwathig Kameir On January 19, 2017, I published an article titled “Armed Struggle and Civil Resistance in Sudan: Catch 22,” from which I quote the following opening paragraphs (from i to iii): (...)

Without meaningful change Sudan will descend into chaos 2018-02-16 11:14:31 Economic failures, armed conflicts, and power struggles within the regime have pushed Sudan towards a tipping point By Ahmed H Adam Sudan's political crisis has reached its worst since the coup (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.