Sudan, Germany discuss bilateral relations

February 18, 2018 (KHARTOUM) Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour has discussed with the German State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office Walter Lindner ways to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.
The two diplomats have met in Germany on the sidelines of the 54th edition of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), a major global forum for the discussion of security policy.
Ghandour has praised Germany’s efforts to support peace in Sudan especially in Darfur region, pointing to the hosting of a series of informal consultations between Sudan and Darfur groups in Berlin.
The German government which is a facilitator for the African Union efforts to end armed conflicts in Sudan hosted several meetings in the past for the opposition groups or between the government and opposition.
According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir, Ghandour invited German companies to invest in Sudan, pointing to the return of Siemens conglomerate to the Sudanese market.
For his part, Lindner stressed the special relations with Sudan, noting his country’s commitment to continue its efforts to converge views of the Sudanese government and Darfur movements.
He praised Sudan’s positive role in achieving regional stability, urging German companies to invest in Sudan and promote economic relations between the two countries.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
The Position of the SPLM-N on Relief Delivery Same Wine, Old Bottles! 2018-02-18 06:50:42 By Elwathig Kameir On January 19, 2017, I published an article titled “Armed Struggle and Civil Resistance in Sudan: Catch 22,” from which I quote the following opening paragraphs (from i to iii): (...)
Without meaningful change Sudan will descend into chaos 2018-02-16 11:14:31 Economic failures, armed conflicts, and power struggles within the regime have pushed Sudan towards a tipping point By Ahmed H Adam Sudan's political crisis has reached its worst since the coup (...)
What to do with Salah? 2018-02-14 05:39:22 By Magdi El Gizouli In a flattering piece from 1973 the New York Times picked up one of Jafaar Nimayri’s nicknames. Sudan's president from 1969 to 1985 was known as “Sartana”, the hero of a series (...)
MORE