Sudan postpones tripartite meeting over Renaissance dam after resignation of Ethiopia’s premier

February 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Following the resignation of Ethiopian prime minister, Sudan Saturday has postponed a tripartite meeting including Egypt on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) which was due to be hosted by Khartoum next week.

Ethiopian prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn (Allafrica)

Last Thursday, Hailemariam Desalegn unexpectedly resigned from his position saying he wanted smooth political reforms in Ethiopia. On Friday, Addis Ababa imposed the state of emergency in the country for six months.

"In response to a request by the Ethiopian side, it was decided to postpone the tripartite meeting on the Renaissance Dam, which was to be hosted by Khartoum at its technical and ministerial levels on February 24 and 25, to a later date to be agreed upon by the three countries," said the foreign ministry spokesperson.

Ambassador Garib-Allah Khidir further said the meeting was decided during a meeting between the Egyptian and Sudanese presidents and the Ethiopian prime minister, held on the sidelines of the African Union summit last month.

The foreign affairs and irrigation ministers and the directors of security and intelligence services of the three countries had to take part in this meeting not only to discuss the stalemated talks on the GERD impact on Egypt and Sudan shares of water but also the recent allegations of Egyptian plot with Eritrea to destabilize the two countries.

"Political developments after the resignation of the Ethiopian Prime Minister and the ongoing arrangements for the appointment of his successor have led the brotherly Republic of Ethiopia to request the postponement of the meetings until the election of a new Prime Minister," said the statement.

The Ethiopian government, which is accused by right groups of clamping down on the opposition parties and restricting freedoms, has released since January over 6,000 political prisoners before to engage in political reforms to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

In a second separate statement, the foreign ministry said the Sudanese government is confident in the "wisdom of the Ethiopian leadership and its ability to achieve a smooth transition" after Desalegn’s resignation

It further expressed its support to Addis Ababa to preserve the unity, cohesion and peace among all its components.

