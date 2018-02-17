 
 
 
Saturday 17 February 2018

South Sudan rebel warns executing spokesman will affect reconciliation

James Gatdet Dak sits inside the dock in the High Court in Juba, South Sudan February 12, 2018. (Photo Reuters-Samir Bol)
February 17, 2018 (JUBA) - The diaspora wing of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) under the leadership of the former first vice president Riek Machar has warned the government against executing the death sentence on James Gadet Dak, former spokesman of the rebel leader, saying it will gravely affect the IGAD-led reconciliation process.

The head of the SPLM-IO in the United States of America said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune that the sentencing of Dak was a wrong move at the wrong time.

Isaac Gang also called on the region and international community to think twice and not treat the matter like the abduction of the two of their colleagues in neighbouring Kenya with significant attention and pressure on the two countries.

“In fact, if the death penalty were to be carried out – God forbids, we would like to inform the world that it will set the clock of reconciliation and healing back by no less than 100 years," said the statement.

The SPLM-IO official said the government, through the death sentence, might intend to deflect the attention from its refusal to sign the Declaration of Principles proposed by the mediators, however, the international community and the region should put the needed pressure on review this sentence.

The Troika in a statement released after the suspension of the second phase of the revitalization process on Friday recalled that the release of political prisoners is part of the cessation of hostilities agreement.

The three countries which include two permanent members of the United National Security Council said ready to impose sanctions against officials deemed violators of the signed deal and encouraged the IGAD and the African Union to designate them and to make a request to the international body.

(ST)

  • 18 February 04:56, by Mayendit

    Isaac Gang.
    As a human being, there is no one will make celebration on the life of other human being but you must understand that, the purposed of setting government system such as law and order was to deal crimes and protected those people who are likely to be vulnerable. James Gatdet Dak is guilty by all account because he fuel the J1, fighting in 2016.

